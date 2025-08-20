Lekoil honoured with Change Maker Collaboration Award

Lekoil Nigeria Limited, a leading indigenous oil and gas exploration and production company, has been honoured for its commitment towards empowering the next generation of Nigerians at the 2025 Enactus Nigeria National Competition held in Lagos.

The honour was bestowed on the company in recognition of its support for such initiative designed to mould tertiary students into socially-conscious Nigerians and problem-solving visionaries.

Listed among partners/sponsors of the annual event, the competition is part of Lekoil’s contribution to shaping the next generation and leading Nigeria towards further greatness in various fields of human endeavour.

A company statement signed by Bolade Owoeye, Corporate Communications Manager, stated, “Lekoil Nigeria is honoured to have participated in the recently concluded Enactus Nigeria 2025 National Competition. We are equally honoured to have received the Change Maker Collaboration Award, a recognition that affirms our commitment to empowering the next generation of socially conscious leaders.

“Enactus is a global non-profit organisation that inspires and equips students to drive positive change in their communities through entrepreneurial action. By bringing together students, academics, and business leaders, Enactus fosters innovative community development projects that tackle social, economic, and environmental challenges.

“At Lekoil, we remain committed to supporting platforms like Enactus that nurture changemakers and cultivate a network of purpose-driven leaders using business as a force for good.”

Lekoil, which recently celebrated the operational achievement of first crude oil export from the Otakikpo Onshore Terminal through its Joint Venture, Green Energy International Limited, also participated in the 2024 edition of the Enactus Nigeria National Competition, as some of the company’s senior executives acted as judges.

Representing the world’s largest experiential learning platform dedicated to creating a better world, Enactus is active in 37 countries and has over 1,730 university programmes as well as 72,000 student members across the globe.

Lekoil Nigeria Limited is a leading indigenous oil and gas exploration and production company focused on unlocking Nigeria’s hydrocarbon potential. With a robust asset portfolio and a commitment to sustainable energy solutions, Lekoil Nigeria plays a vital role in driving economic growth, enhancing local content development, and contributing to Nigeria’s energy security.