Lekki Toll Gate  Renamed: 103 lives toll gate  Lekki 

On October 20, 2020, the world witnessed the horror of the Lekki Toll Gate Massacre, where Nigerian youths raising their voices for justice were met with bullets instead of dialogue. 103 of those brave souls, now confirmed as victims, were gruesomely murdered and unceremoniously buried. Their blood still cries for justice.

In their honour, and in memory of the Nigerian flag that bled to death that night, the Believe and Build Nigeria Movement (BBNM) hereby announces the renaming of Lekki Toll Gate to “103 Lives Toll Gate, Lekki (103 LTG Lekki).”

This symbolic act is a call to conscience for Nigerians and the world: Humanity must never be silent again.

The official branding will be unveiled on September 20, 2025, and will fly across social media and global solidarity platforms from that date until October 20, 2025, and beyond.

We invite the world to mourn with us and join the call for remembrance and justice:

#103LivesTollGateLekki

Signed,

Dr. Bolaji O. Akinyemi, 20th, August 2025.

For Believe and Build Nigeria Movement (BBNM)

