27.6 C
Lagos
August 20, 2025
Trending now

NSITF board seeks fund’s independence protection over regulatory overreach

Lagos to promote economic growth through cultural weekend

Court freezes Mele Kyari’s four bank accounts over alleged fraud

PENGASAN Commissions renovated school in Kwali, FCT, as traditional ruler hails foundation…

Lekki Toll Gate  Renamed: 103 lives toll gate  Lekki 

The Day Calabash Bended: Tradition, evolution, and the question of our values

Lessons from K1 De Ultimate and Comfort Emmanson’s Airline Incident: A Cautionary…

NUBIAN: Stemming tide of graduate unemployability

Abuja gets boost in water supply as Wike commissions N50bn

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 20, 2025

Champion Newspapers LTD
Opinion

Lekki Toll Gate  Renamed: 103 lives toll gate  Lekki 

by Peter Anayo0139

On October 20, 2020, the world witnessed the horror of the Lekki Toll Gate Massacre, where Nigerian youths raising their voices for justice were met with bullets instead of dialogue. 103 of those brave souls, now confirmed as victims, were gruesomely murdered and unceremoniously buried. Their blood still cries for justice.

In their honour, and in memory of the Nigerian flag that bled to death that night, the Believe and Build Nigeria Movement (BBNM) hereby announces the renaming of Lekki Toll Gate to “103 Lives Toll Gate, Lekki (103 LTG Lekki).”

This symbolic act is a call to conscience for Nigerians and the world: Humanity must never be silent again.

The official branding will be unveiled on September 20, 2025, and will fly across social media and global solidarity platforms from that date until October 20, 2025, and beyond.

We invite the world to mourn with us and join the call for remembrance and justice:

#103LivesTollGateLekki

Signed,
Dr. Bolaji O. Akinyemi, 20th, August 2025.
For Believe and Build Nigeria Movement (BBNM)

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

N7 Trillion required to meet Lagos yearly needs- Gov. Sanwo- Olu

GODGIFT

Abuja residents cry out over abandoned Utako District hospital

Editor

Customs at the Crossroads: When Lawmakers look away , executive looks aside

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO