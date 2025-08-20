FG, others applaud Moniepoint for showcasing N/East agric value chain resilience, empowering smallholder farmers with digital payment tools

The Federal Government has commended Moniepoint Inc for its transformative role in Nigeria’s agricultural sector, particularly in showcasing the resilience of the Northeast’s agricultural value chain and empowering smallholder farmers through innovative digital payment solutions. Dr. Tope Fasua, Special Adviser to the President on Economic Affairs in the Office of the Vice President, praised the fintech company’s documentary and case study for capturing how digital financial services are driving economic inclusion among rural communities traditionally not associated with technology adoption, even amid ongoing security challenges and cost-of-living pressures across the country.

The commendation came during a private screening in Abuja of a case study titled “Inside Nigeria’s Food Chain,” attended by select invited guests. The case study featured an exciting 12-minute documentary exploring Nigeria’s food industry supply chain with a focus on the Northeast region, particularly Borno State, highlighting how cultivation and distribution processes connect local farmers to the broader national market.

According to Dr Tope Fasua, “I am happy and thrilled at the many things that this documentary and case study captures. It’s an eye opener for people to be able to see all of the operations going on. I have first hand experience at how Moniepoint is changing the market dynamics for good. It was heartwarming to see the economic and financial inclusion x-rayed in the video with a lot of digitization going on at the level with people who you’d not associate with technology adoption.”

Furthermore, he noted that in spite of the challenges with insecurity in the country, “we can see the resilience that our people have demonstrated in churning out grains, livestock and agric produces. This work has also shown that our people are embracing modern and subsistence level farming. On the financial inclusion front, it is delightful to watch the confidence that the people have in digital payments and Moniepoint has done a fantastic job in deepening adoption across the country.“

A key finding from the case study showed that the informal, trust-based networks that power Nigeria’s food chain are not a weakness to be formalized, but a strategic asset to be strengthened. These networks, built on generational knowledge and social capital, have proven more durable and adaptable in crisis than formal institutions.

Speaking to the rationale behind the screening and case study and responding to questions from guests, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Moniepoint Inc, Edidiong Uwemakpan noted the project is about real people and real impact. That’s why we did this.

“In view of the amounts that we process monthly as a business, we sought to peel back the layers on the naira and kobo and uncover the stories behind the transactions and what they mean for Nigeria. Moniepoint as a Nigerian company has been able to achieve such impact by adopting hyperlocal support to build trust with its users tailoring our services to fit the existing lifestyle and trading habits of Nigerians,” Uwemakpan said.

She noted that Borno State had often been defined by negative narratives overshadowing its strengths. Therefore, the documentary does not only focus on showcasing Moniepoint’s role in supporting food distribution but also reveal the state’s agricultural diversity, which contributes significantly to feeding millions of Nigerians.

Aligning with these thoughts, communications expert, Tolu Ogunlesi expressed his excitement and commended Moniepoint for telling this story – not just because of what it says about food but what it says about our resilience and the country as a whole.

“Watching the documentary, a lot of the towns mentioned became famous not for food but as Boko Haram affected regions. This project allows us to truly appreciate these areas for what they really contribute to the country’s socio-economic development and what they should actually be famous for. This is a part of Nigeria that has been traumatized by insecurity but they have demonstrated remarkable resilience such that when people sit in their homes and they are eating, they are reminded that some of these products come from the North East,” he said.

The screening which took place at the Genesis Cinema in Abuja had in attendance critical stakeholders from the civil society organizations, diplomatic community, policy-making institutions, security agencies and the media.

