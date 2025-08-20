Charter of Equity is not a slogan for confusion, says Uzodimma

…I cannot handpick candidates, they must follow democratic process

…Urges Owerri zone to prioritise collective interest of other zones

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has said that the Charter of Equity should not be reduced to a slogan for confusion, emphasising the importance of unity and collective interest in achieving progress, development and in addressing common challenges.

Speaking to leaders from Owerri zone who paid him a courtesy call at Government House Owerri Wednesday, August 20, 2025, Governor Uzodimma also maintained that the person who must emerge as the governorship candidate in 2027 must follow democratic process and not handpicked by him.

The Governor further explained that the Charter of Equity, and the conversation around it, is his product, and borne out of clear intention to restore moral order, eliminate confusion and check imbalance in the governance of the State.

His words: “Charter of Equity is not a slogan for confusion. It is a document to let us know and remember the imbalance in the system and see how best to correct it, but not for people to enter social media and circulate fake news. We cannot continue like this every time.”

While inviting the leaders from Owerri zone to join him “cure this confusion,” Governor Uzodimma commended them and other stakeholders from the zone for their sense of unity and cooperation to achieve common goals.

However, Governor Uzodimma stressed that “the process of selecting a (governorship) candidate must follow a purely democratic process,” and urged Owerri zone to carry other zones in the State along in their quest and desire for the governorship and “allow the will of God in all things.”

“You must join me now for us to cure this confusion, because if we don’t cure this confusion under my watch, the man coming after me may not be as religious, disciplined and God-fearing as I am. Charter of Equity is real, but it is not only about election,” Governor Uzodimma cautioned.

He maintained that Imo State is desirous of selfless leaders and creative thinkers who are “committed to serving the people and making strong and informed leadership decisions that encourage development.”

Governor Uzodimma who said he was happy to hear that the Owerri zone is united therefore advised the leaders to be “united,” “get serious,” be “tolerant” and resist the temptation to be “confrontational.”

The Governor further encouraged the leaders from Owerri zone, and particularly those who may be aspiring for governorship position in the State, to slow down on early campaigns since the election they are craving for is still far, reminding them that only God can make the aspirations of human beings possible.

He emphasised the need for them to rather divert their energies and resources to helping improve security, healthcare and economic well-being of people in their various communities, insisting that the ongoing national campaign on “Health Insurance Scheme is real and effective.”

Earlier, the Leader of the delegation, Chief Charles Amadi said the visit was to express solidarity to the leadership of Governor Uzodimma, and commended him for his ingenuity in establishing the Imo Charter of Equity which he said, “will check imbalance, injustice and foster peace in the State.”

Amadi disclosed the resolve of the leaders and the people of Owerri zone to lend their absolute support to the Charter of Equity, and assured the Governor that the zone is really united and now work in harmony as a group.

Other speakers at the event include; the Former Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, Chief Louis Alozie, SAN, Ambassador Kema Chikwe, Chief Henry Njoku among others.

All of them noted that Owerri zone now has a common front, with a resolve to support any candidate from the zone who is adopted.

They commended the Governor for the numerous infrastructural projects in the zone and other zones alike under his watch, and appealed that the promise for power shift as enshrined in the Charter of Equity proposal be kept.

The delegation of the leaders of Owerri zone cuts across party lines, elected office holders, political appointees, business people, traditional rulers, women and youth leaders from the zone.

Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Chief Cosmos Iwu, the Chief of Staff, Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie and other principal officers of the Governor joined in receiving the leaders from Owerri zone.