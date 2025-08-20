BY-ELECTION!l: Hon. Jim Okolo’s Nouvelle Perspective Hail INEC, express satisfaction with conduct of voters, security operatives

A renowned election observation mission, Nouvelle Perspective on Saturday took part as an INEC-accredited International observer in the by-election that took place in 13 states across the country and in State Assembly and National Assembly constituencies.

The National Coordinator of Nouvelle Perspective, Dr. Jim Okolo led the observation team, supported by officials of the organization who were among the accredited foreign observers to have taken part in the election.

They were sent to different states of the Federation where by-election took place.

While noting voter apathy in some areas, Nouvelle Perspective expressed satisfaction with the conduct of voters and security operatives, noting that a comprehensive report will be released soon.

By-election took place in 13 states on Saturday amidst heavy deployment of security. Results have been announced and winners declared. The team in Anambra led by Hon. Okolo observed the voting procedures, engaged with stakeholders, and sighted that the process met international standards for free and fair elections.

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its professionalism and praised security agencies for ensuring an atmosphere of peace that boosted voter confidence

Among other officials who led the observation mission in Anambra are, Alex Nwankwo, the Nouvelle Perspective Chief Electoral Correspondent, Sir Onyekwue Francis Nnadozie, the Director of Training were also on the ground.

Nouvelle Perspective, a United Nations-accredited organization has been actively involved in observing elections across Africa and other parts of the world.

It also observed the US presidential election that brought Donald Trump to power after he defeated former Vice President Kamala Harris last year.

