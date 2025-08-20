Atobaase Dr. Babajide Agunbiade FNSE reaffirms support for Alaafin of Oyo in Open Letter

Dr. Babajide Agunbiade, FNSE, the Atóbaáse of Yorubaland, has released an open letter expressing unwavering support for His Imperial Majesty, Iku Baba Yeye, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, the Alaafin of Oyo, in light of recent controversies surrounding the Yoruba traditional leadership structure.

In the strongly worded letter, Dr. Agunbiade commended the Alaafin’s firm stance against what he described as “the alleged absurdity perpetrated by the Ooni of Ife,” while acknowledging the Ooni’s revered spiritual role as custodian of Yoruba spiritual heritage. He emphasized, however, that the historical and political supremacy of the Alaafin of Oyo remains indisputable.

“The issuance of Yoruba-wide titles is a prerogative reserved for the Alaafin, as the Emperor and ruler of the Yoruba people. This position has been reinforced through various judicial pronouncements, culminating in affirmation by the Supreme Court of Nigeria,” Dr. Agunbiade stated.

He further noted that the Alaafin’s authority is deeply rooted in history, tradition, and law, citing the vast influence of the Oyo Empire, which historically encompassed present-day Yorubaland, Dahomey, Offa, and parts of Kogi State.

Calling for solidarity among the Yoruba people, Dr. Agunbiade urged the Alaafin to consider all necessary steps—including legal action—to reaffirm his rightful position as the paramount monarch of Yorubaland.

“This is not just a matter of personal prestige but also of preserving the cultural heritage and traditions of the Yoruba people,” he wrote.

Dr. Agunbiade criticized the recent actions of the Ooni of Ife as an “attempt to undermine the authority and tradition of the Alaafin” and appealed to Yoruba sons and daughters to unite in defense of their heritage.

He concluded his letter with a message of encouragement to the Alaafin:

“I wish you strength, courage, and wisdom in this matter. All well-meaning Yoruba sons and daughters stand firmly behind you.”

Dr. Babajide Agunbiade, FNSE, is the Atóbaáse of Yorubaland, an engineer, philanthropist, and cultural advocate dedicated to the preservation and promotion of Yoruba heritage and traditions.

Open Letter to the Alaafin of Oyo (1)

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2