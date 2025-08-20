Abuja gets boost in water supply as Wike commissions N50bn

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, has officially commissioned the newly refurbished Phase 2 Water Treatment Plant valued at approximately N50 billion, at the Lower Usuma Dam in Ushafa, Bwari Area Council.

The Minister, who spoke during the inauguration of the project, said this project, awarded to Messrs SCC Nigeria Limited in September 2022 under the late President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, will significantly enhance water supply to Abuja’s residents, addressing the growing demands of the city’s population.

He explained that the rehabilitation of Phase 2 aims to boost the plant’s capacity to 5,000 cubic meters per hour, ensuring the water quality meets international standards for safe consumption.

“Just like the Executive Secretary (FCDA) has said, this project, the rehabilitation of Phase 2, was awarded in 2022, to the tune of not less than N50bn. It was awarded before the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu came on board, before we were appointed as Ministers.

“But by the Renewed Hope Agenda of this administration, the directive was given that water is life, water is an essential service that we must have to carry out to the residents of Abuja. And this Phase 2 is very important because it increases the carrying capacity, and of course, it improves water supply to the residents of Abuja,” he said.

Barr Wike noted that the Federal Executive Council has approved the rehabilitation of these phases to further improve water supply across Abuja.

A N90 billion agreement was signed with China Geo-Engineering Company to provide water to satellite towns, including Bwari and Karu communities.

“To underscore the importance of what Mr President holds, Phase 1, Phase 3 and Phase 4 have been awarded by the Federal Executive Council, one month ago, and that, of course, will improve water supply throughout Abuja. Again, this shows our unfettered support for basic infrastructure.

“So many people have accused us that we are concentrating only on roads, even though that is a critical infrastructure. But to let you know that we are also focusing on other essential things of life, last September year, Mr President travelled to China, and we signed an agreement with CGC to provide water for the satellite towns.

“I want to announce here that Mr President has approved, and by tomorrow, we will start the flag off of one of the satellite water plants in Bwari, and on Thursday, we will be in Karu, for the supply of water to satellite towns, that is costing the government not less than N90bn. All these is geared to make life easier for the people of the FCT. We are not concentrating on the development of the city; we are taking development to the satellite towns,” he stated.

The Minister noted that the project is set to commence soon, with the flag-off ceremony scheduled for Bwari on Wednesday and Karu on Thursday.

Wike hinted that the project will enhance the overall water supply system in Abuja, benefiting residents and supporting the city’s growth.

This initiative, he said, aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, as the Lower Usuma Dam Water Treatment Plant’s aging components posed a risk of collapse, prompting the FCT Administration to embark on phased rehabilitation.

The plant’s combined capacity for Phases 1, 2, 3, and 4 is 30,000 cubic meters per hour, with Phase 2 contributing 5,000 cubic meters per hour.

Giving a project overview, the Acting Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority, Richard Dauda, stated that the FCT administration had embarked on the phased rehabilitation of the water treatment plants, “due to aging components” and the “risk of collapse” at the plants.

“The combined capacity of the lower Usuma Dam Treatment plants, that is the Phases 1, 2, 3 and 4 is 30,000 cubic meters per hour. Phase 2 was constructed and commenced operation in the year 2000. It also has 5,000 cubic meter capacity per hour.

“Your Excellency, due to aging components, the plants became at risk of collapse, with possible adverse effects on the health of the residents of the city. It is in this regard that the FCT Administration embarked upon the phased rehabilitation of the treatment plants. The completion of this work will restore the Phase 2 water treatment plant to its full capacity of 5,000 cubic meters per hour, and for the water quality will conform to international standards for potable water supply,” he said.

Speaking in the same vein, FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his unwavering support to infrastructural renewal and for prioritizing critical projects that directly touch the lives of ordinary citizens.

She, therefore, called on residents to rededicate themselves to the proper management and sustainability of the water treatment plant so that generations yet unborn would continue to benefit from this vital infrastructure.

