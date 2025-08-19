Zenith Bank 35th Anniversary ,Chairman’s Dinner held at Eko hotel in Lagos

L-r …Vice President of Nigeria Sen. Kashim Shettima; Wife of the Chairman Zenith Bank ,Mrs Kay Ovia; founder and chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr Jim Ovia; Group Managing Director / CEO, Zenith Bank Plc, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; during the 35th Anniversary & Chairman’s Dinner of Zenith Bank held at Eko hotel in Lagos, .15/8/2025…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Vice President Sen. Kashim Shettima (middle) poses with the founder and chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr Jim Ovia his wife, Mrs Kay Ovia.

L-r… Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, congratulated Executive Director Zenith Bank Plc, Dr Adobi Nwapa, for her thirty-five years’ Service with the bank.

L-r …GMD /CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe; Executive Director · Zenith Bank Plc Mr. Anthony Ogunranti and Mr Adamu Lawani, also Executive Director.

Lr… The Dein of Agbor, HRM Benjamin Ikenchukwu, Keagborekuzi, with Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

L-r …Former Labour Presidential Candidate in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi; Former Governor of Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel.

Group Managing Director /Editor –in –Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited. (CNL) Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, at the anniversary.

L-r …Adaeze Phyins, Managing Director, Law Title International Limited; Chief (Mrs) Uzo Inno-Okoye, Country Head Cybercloud, Laurel Onumonu.

L-r…GMD/CEO of Future View Group, Mrs. Elizabeth Ebi, her husband, Former CBN Deputy Governor, Dr Ernest Ebi Chairman, MTN Nigeria Communication Plc, Dr Ernest Ndukwe.

Executive Director · Zenith Bank Plc, Mr Anthony Akin Ogunranti (middle), poses with Staff and customers of the bank.

L-r …Executive Director · Zenith Bank Plc, Dr Henry Oroh; Group Managing Director / CEO, Zenith Bank Plc, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, Executive Director, Zenith Bank Plc, Dr Adobi Nwapa, Mr Louis Odum and Mr Anthony Akin Ogunranti, both Executive Directors.

Cross Section of Zenith Bank Customers for thirty-five years. Received their award.

L-r… Group Managing Director / CEO, Zenith Bank Plc, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji;’ Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Wife of the Chairman Zenith Bank, Mrs Kay Ovia, Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, founder and chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr Jim Ovia, Governor of Borno State, and Babagana Umara Zulum.

Group Managing Director / CEO, Zenith Bank Plc, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji (2nd left ), Executive Director Zenith Bank Plc, Dr Adobi Nwapa (2nd right ), and other Friends of the bank.

L-R… Representative of the Nigerian First Lady and Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Barr. BimbolaSalu-Hundeyin; Chief of Staff to Ekiti State Governor, Mr Adeniyi Adebayo; Group Managing Director / CEO, Zenith Bank Plc, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Wife of the Founder & Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Mrs Kay Ovia; Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima; Founder&Chairman, Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia,CFR; Governor of Borno State, Prof.Babagana Zulum; Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Deputy Governor of Osun State, Prince Kola Adewusi, Chairman of Access Holding Plc, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, CFR, Minister of Industry, Trade& Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, and the Publisher of Thisday Newspaper, Prince Nduka Obaigbena at the Zenith Bank 35th Anniversary and Chairman’s Dinner held at Eko Hotel in Lagos, .15/8/2025…PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

