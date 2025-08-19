World International Volunteer Day : If you want to live a worthy life, beware of money, women, friends – Rev Umeh counsels youths

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

As the world Tuesday marked World International Volunteer Day, a guest lecturer, Rev. Elisha Umeh, had in his lecture during the celebration held at Holiday Resort Hotel, Onitsha, Anambra state, by Humanitarian’s World Outreach International, warned people to beware of three things that may ruin their lives.

He listed the three things to include: money, women and friends, adding that one has to use his discretion in dealing with the three for him to live a worthy life of emulation.

According to him money is the root of all evils and if one is not deceived by Money, women and bad friends, that, definitely the person will survive in life.

He also stressed the need for one to assist one another without asking for compensation in return as it may assist one to achieve heaven.

In his speech, the National President of Humanitarian World Outreach International, comrade Orienta Okey Donwilliams, said the occasion was an opportunity for volunteers and volunteer organizations to raise awareness of, and gain understanding of, the contribution they make to their communities.

“It is also viewed as a unique chance for volunteers and organizations to celebrate their efforts to share their values and promote their work among their communities, non governmental organization, (NGOs), United Nations Agencies, government authorities and the private sector.

“The act of volunteering is found in all culture, languages, and religions. Each year hundreds of millions of people volunteer their time and skills to help make the world a better place to live in, when they volunteer they help to improve the lives of others,” he stated.

The President advised the people to live long by doing exercise, and to also expose themselves to morning sun shine, rest, take enough water, stay under trees, eat enough food, describing them as the eight doctors of life.

Speaking, the state chairman of Civil Liberties Organization, CLO, Comrade, Vincent Ezekwueme stated that the occasion is marked for one to help his fellow human being.

According to him, “Assist People irrespective of your tribe, religion, language, colour, tribe and political affiliation as it is for one to achieve heaven.

Highlights of the occasion included, presentation of certificates to participants and food items to the downtrodden at the pedestrian bridge at Ogbaru relief (Main), market, which included water, biscuits, and cash, among others.

