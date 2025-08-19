Wind of Glory Global Healing Ministry celebrates @ 16

Leadership and entire membership of Wind of Glory Global Healing Ministry will on Thursday August 21, 2025 role out the drums as they dance on the red carpets in celebration of the Ministry’s 16th year anniversary. The event which will commence at 10.am is to hold at the Ministry’s auditorium on 49 Ago-Iwoye Street, Owutu-Agric, Ikorodu in Lagos.

Wind of Glory Global Healing Ministry also known as House of Joy was founded by Prophetess Onyinyechi Ngwu in the year 2010. The Ministry has since established itself as a miracle center, a solution provider with a cocktail of celebrations on account of the spiritual satisfaction of its followers.

The presiding Minister Prophetess Onyinye as she is fondly called has effectively combined her undiluted preaching of the words of God with worship songs to drive home her faith in the power of God which she has been demonstrating through deliverance and healings to the sick and afflicted. The Prophetess has released three music albums with the latest tagged Aguba Ndi Eze.

“This album is coming in furtherance of the propagation of the ministry. God called me to serve through songs and ministration. I was almost dead; I was blind until God challenged me to serve Him upon my recovery. The launching of this album will not be a one-off thing; this is just volume one as it is in music that the gospel is pushed beyond the ambits of the church” she had noted in a previous interview which marked the launching of her first album titled ‘Onyekwe chi ya ekwe’.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s anniversary celebration, Sister Onyinye said that the Ministry will take advantage of the event to acknowledge the many favours which God has granted both the leadership and worshippers.

It would be recalled that Sister has always been acknowledged for using nature’s creation which includes herbs in conducting healing at the Ministry.

“As human beings we have challenges because at times when certain things will happen, some people will say how manage; some will say ‘is it this small girl, let’s check whether she belong somewhere’. Most times they will send somebody from the back to come and when the person comes, he or she will see a different thing from what he or she was been told and that person will come to believe that it is actually God at work. This ‘healing’ which I put in the name of the Ministry started right from when I was in secondary school”, she had admitted.

Wind of Glory Global Healing Ministry which is an inter-denominational worshipping center holds its weekly worship services on Thursdays while it conducts special counseling on Tuesdays.

“Our anniversary celebrations are always sessions of thanksgiving in appreciation of the goodness and mercies of God towards His people”, Sister Onyinye had confessed.