US commends Nigeria for arrest of terrorist leaders

The United States Government has commended the Nigerian government for the arrest of two prominent terrorist leaders of the Ansaru sect, Mahmud Muhammad Usman, aka Abu Bara’a, and Mahmud al-Nigeri, aka Mallam Mamuda.

The commendation was given on Monday by the United States Mission in Nigeria on its X handle.

“We commend the Nigerian Government and security forces on the successful arrest of wanted #Ansaru leaders, Mahmud Muhammad Usman (aka Abu Bara’a) and Mahmud al-Nigeri (aka Mallam Mamuda).

“This is a significant forward in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism and extremism,” the Mission said.

The Federal Government of Nigeria had announced the arrest of al-Ngeri and Usman on Saturday.

The announcement was made by the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, on Saturday at a press conference in Abuja.

