Speaker Abbas condoles Governor Ododo over father’s death

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has commiserated with the Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, over the passing of his father, Alhaji Ahmed Momohsani Ododo.

This is contained in a condolence message issued to newsmen by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the speaker Mr Musa Krishi on Tuesday in Abuja.

The release said that the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kogi State, Mr Kingsley Femi Fanwo, in his announcement of the death, said the governor’s father passed away on Monday at the age of 83.

Speaker Abbas, who described the death of a parent as painful, said he shared in Governor Ododo’s grief, urging him to take solace in the positive impacts of his father’s life on many people in Kogi and beyond.

While noting that it is the joy of parents for their children to succeed them, Speaker Abbas said it is more consoling that Alhaji Ahmed Momohsani Ododo witnessed the emergence of his son as governor of the state.

The Speaker extended his condolences to the Ododo family, the people, and the government of Kogi State, while praying to Allah (SWT) to grant Alhaji Ahmed Momohsani Ododo Jannatul Firdaus.

