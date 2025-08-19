27.8 C
Lagos
August 19, 2025
Trending now

Speaker Abbas condoles Governor Ododo over father’s death

Gov. Mbah pledges tech-driven judiciary, improved welfare for workers

Ahead of insurance industry recapitalization: NAICOM partners SEC on insurance sector reforms

Rights group denies alleged kidnapping in Onitsha, blasts OSLAF for tarnishing police…

Wind of Glory Global Healing Ministry celebrates @ 16

Gov. Otti inaugurates members of Abia Economic Mgt Team, swears in Chief…

Outcome of Agricultural Joint Sector Review (RSR) Report, NSSIP Workshop

EFCC arraigns ICT consultant for alleged N131.8m, $200,000 money laundering

Zenith Bank 35th Anniversary ,Chairman’s Dinner held at Eko hotel in Lagos

Customs at the Crossroads: When Lawmakers look away , executive looks aside

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Speaker Abbas condoles Governor Ododo over father’s death

by Peter Anayo039

JONAS  EZIEKE, Abuja

 

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has commiserated with the Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, over the passing of his father, Alhaji Ahmed Momohsani Ododo.

This is contained in a condolence message issued to newsmen by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the speaker Mr Musa Krishi on Tuesday in Abuja.

The release said that the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kogi State, Mr Kingsley Femi Fanwo, in his announcement of the death, said the governor’s father passed away on Monday at the age of 83.

Speaker Abbas, who described the death of a parent as painful, said he shared in Governor Ododo’s grief, urging him to take solace in the positive impacts of his father’s life on many people in Kogi and beyond.

While noting that it is the joy of parents for their children to succeed them, Speaker Abbas said it is more consoling that Alhaji Ahmed Momohsani Ododo witnessed the emergence of his son as governor of the state.

The Speaker extended his condolences to the Ododo family, the people, and the government of Kogi State, while praying to Allah (SWT) to grant Alhaji Ahmed Momohsani Ododo Jannatul Firdaus.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

How growth in the downstream sector could be boosted in 2025 – 11Plc MD, Oyebanji

Editor

Lagos Gov unveils roadmap to breaking barriers on women devt. potentials

Peter Anayo

Boko Haram attacks: Zulum visits Marte, Kala Balge to boost confidence, resilience of residents

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO