Rights group denies alleged kidnapping in Onitsha, blasts OSLAF for tarnishing police image

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Irked by the allegation from a group under the aegis of Onitsha South Landlords Forum (OSLAF), led by Chief Nzeakor Obidigbo as chairman and secretary, Chief Kingsley Chukwuemeka, that kidnapping has returned to Fegge, Onitsha South Local Government Area, Anambra State, a human rights organization, Human Dignity Restoration Association (HDRA), on Tuesday denied the claim of the group, describing it as a height of falsehood.

In a swift reaction, the National chairman of HDRA, comrade Jude Achebe, added that, “In the first place, the said group is a faceless body without a fixed address.

Let them show me their office address in Fegge. I know there are up to three groups at Fegge, claiming leadership of the area, and I also know that the council Major, Hon. Emeka Orji, works in collaboration with the Fegge Landlords’ Association, that is the genuine one not OSLAF that is non existent.

“The point I am making is that if there are crimes or return of kidnapping as OSLAF alleged, the genuine Landlords’ Association that is recognized and who work with the council chairman, Emeka Orji, would have notified the council chairman/police if OSLAF was not sponsored to tarnish the image of the police in Onitsha.

“If OSLAF were to be a genuine Landlords’ Association, I would have welcomed its plea for the construction of gates at the entry/exit routes like every other person can suggest as it pleaded, but I can’t defend illegal association.

“Scores of kidnappings OSLAF claimed happened within one week at Fegge are laughable, untrue and a figment of their own imagination, as there were no such incidents.

The only one recorded within the Fegge community was an alleged car snatching, which was lodged by the victim after being rescued from where he was dropped by the police.

“Every other one if any, did not happen at Fegge. Again if the car snatchers were kidnappers/assassins, they would not have dropped the victim alive as they left with the car.

There are so many communities under the Onitsha Police area command that are bigger in size/population than Fegge, why is it that it is only Fegge that was attacked within one week.

“This is just to tarnish the image of the police in Onitsha and possibly discourage the Police Area Commander, Mr. Chidi Nzota, from the good work he has been doing since he assumed office, about seven months now as the Onitsha Police Area commander.

“Since he assumed office nightlife returned, robbers chased out of the notorious Upper Iweka axis, kidnapping, armed robbery, among others became a thing of the past.

People are hailing him, including us, the activities. Those who have criminal intentions are not happy with his performance.

“I personally have on several occasions seen him in the early morning, sometimes disguised himself and holding a machete, all in a bid to protect lives and property.

The other time he stormed the troubled Ogbogwu (drug) market on a distress call and pleaded with the warring factions for peace to reign.

“He has introduced visibility policing and People now move about freely without assault/molestation by even street urchins over fear of Mr. Nzota, who most people described as God-sent, unlike before his arrival when residents vacated market and office places around 5pm rushing home for safety.

“It is unfortunate that instead of encouraging the Police Area Commander, Nzota and his men by showering him with accolades for a job well done, some mischief makers will sponsor frivolous allegations against him possibly to have their way as he vows to ensure zero tolerance for crimes and criminality in Onitsha, in line with the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ikioye Orutugu and Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s resolve for a peaceful Anambra State.

Recall that OSLAF in a social media online called on the chairman of Onitsha South Local Government Area, Chief Emeka Orji to work in concert with the stakeholders to urgently nip in the bud the current wave of kidnappings in the local government, especially in Fegge.

The forum in a statement signed by Chief Nzeako Obidigbo, chairman and Chief Kingsley Chukwuemeka, called on the State Commissioner of Police, the Area Commander, Onitsha Area Command, the chairman of the Local Government, the Divisional Police Officer fegge (DPO), the DSS operatives in charge of Onitsha South to rise up to the ocassion and stem the tide of violent crime in the area.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2