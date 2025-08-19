Outcome of Agricultural Joint Sector Review (RSR) Report, NSSIP Workshop

NJEMANZE EMMANUEL, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS) has organized a 3 Day Validation Workshop of the 2022-2024 Agricultural Joint Sector Review (JSR) Reports and the 3rd National Agrifood Systems Investment Plan (NASIP) – 2025-2027 to achieve Agricultural Transformation in line with National and Continental goals in the sector.

Speaking during the event held at Abuja Continental Hotel, recently, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Marcus Olaniyi Ogunbiyi, stated that the Initiative was part of Nigeria’s alignment with the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP), a continental framework adopted in 2003 to accelerate agricultural growth, food security, and economic development.

He pointed out that the primary focus of the CAADP was to transform African agriculture to achieve food security, reduce poverty, and stimulate economic growth with a commitment of 6% growth rate and 10% budget allocation to agriculture from the national budget.

According to the Permanent Secretary, “the endorsement of CAADP started with the Maputo (2003-2014), Malabo (2015-2025) and currently Kampala Declaration (2026-2035), which was adopted at the African Union Heads of State and Government at the Extraordinary Summit in Uganda, marked a significant moment in Africa’s leadership.

This collective commitment aims to drive a prosperous, resilient, and transformative Agrifood system across the continent”.

Ogunbiyi stated that Nigeria had made significant progress in the AU Biennial Review Reports, ranking fourth and third in the 2017 and 2023 assessments, respectively, though challenges remain.

He revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration had intensified investments in agriculture, citing the Renewed Hope Mechanization Programme, which deployed 2,000 tractors to cultivate over 550,000 hectares of farmland, expected to produce more than 2 million metric tons of staple foods and generate jobs for youths and women.

He added that the recapitalization of the Bank of Agriculture (BoA) with N1.5 trillion, the establishment of the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), and the repositioning of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) to boost land development for increased production.

Speaking further, Dr. Ogunbiyi noted that Nigeria, as a country and a member, is committed to implementing the CAADP, adding that both previous and current administrations have institutionalized policies and strategies to domesticate CAADP to promote shared responsibilities and ownership.

“A step in this direction was the inauguration of the Agricultural Sector Working Group by the Hon. Minister of Agriculture and Food Security on 15th April, 2025, as a follow-up action to the outcomes of the Extraordinary Session of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government on the CAADP Kampala Declaration made in January, 2025.

This Working Group, comprising stakeholders from across the entire agrifood system transformation pathway, is to coordinate a collective approach towards achieving the outcomes of the Declaration, ” the Permanent Secretary added.

He urged the participants to embrace CAADP as a blueprint for action that will empower our farmers, enhance food security, and drive economic growth.

He, therefore, declared the validation meeting open and looked forward to fruitful deliberations and outcomes that will guide efforts in transforming the agricultural sector.

In his remarks, the Director, Planning and Policy Coordination, Mr. Ibrahim Tanimu pointed out that, “this gathering would enable participants to reflect on the progress, share insights, and chart a way forward for Agri-Food System, as you are aware, agriculture is the backbone of our economy, a critical element in achieving food security, enhancing livelihoods, and promoting sustainable development”.

He added that the meeting would also provide a unique opportunity to examine achievements as well as constraints and to strategize on how we can work together more effectively.

In attendance were various agricultural stakeholders drawn from the All Farmers Association, the Nigerian Quarantine Services, Nigerian Customs.

Highlights of the event were presentations from the CAADP Regional Expert, Prof. Raphael Babatunde, Nigerian Agricultural Sector Performance Review by Dr. Azeez Muyiwa, amongst others.

