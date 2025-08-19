22 C
Lagos
August 19, 2025
Trending now

Nigeria partners AU to revitalize agric, boost food production

APC mourns as National Chairman Yilwatda loses mum

Ondo gives 21 days ultimatum for collection of 402 unclaimed dead bodies…

FG deploys advanced solutions to tackle ocean threats on coastal highways

Guild of Editors expresses concern over Nigeria’s “complex challenges”

JAMB talks tough, orders public varsities to conclude admission by Oct end

NSEVI seeks collaboration of policymakers, industry leaders, investors for transformed maritime system

PenCom Canvasses 20% Pension Contribution For Police Officers

Ododo, PenCom DG Restate Commitment To Robust Pension System

Heirs Energy strengthening Africa’s voice at major international fora

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Ondo gives 21 days ultimatum for collection of 402 unclaimed dead bodies as it mulls mass burial

by Peter Anayo079

 

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo State Government has concluded plans to organize a mass burial for over 400 abandoned corpses currently overcrowding morgues in the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH) complexes in Akure and Ondo.

It was learnt that  no fewer than 402 bodies have been left unclaimed in the facilities over the last four years

The development is creating anxiety about the public health situation

According to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, through his Special Adviser on Health, Prof. Michael Simidele Odimayo, there must be immediate burial of the corpses to prevent potential hazards to the people of the state.

The statement titled “List of Unknown and Abandoned Bodies in UNIMEDTH Ondo and Akure Complexes” stressed that the government has given families a 21-day ultimatum to identify and reclaim the remains of their relatives before the mass burial exercise.

Out of the 402 corpses, 322 remain unidentified, while 80 have been identified but left unclaimed.

Available Records show that 146 are female (117 unknown, 29 known) while 256 are male (205 unknown, 51 known).

The government consequently urged members of the public to present valid evidence when claiming the bodies of their loved ones before the expiration of the ultimatum

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Adeleke lied, Osun govt accessed N56b World Bank loan -Osun APC……As Adeleke’s spokesperson describes accusations as fake

Bisiriyu Olaoye

Tinubu, Jonathan, Akpabio, Oborevwori, others eulogize Clark at funeral

Editor

Excluding Igbo from 2025 budget, a motivation for pursuit of Biafran nation – IPOB warns

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO