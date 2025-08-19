Ondo gives 21 days ultimatum for collection of 402 unclaimed dead bodies as it mulls mass burial

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo State Government has concluded plans to organize a mass burial for over 400 abandoned corpses currently overcrowding morgues in the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH) complexes in Akure and Ondo.

It was learnt that no fewer than 402 bodies have been left unclaimed in the facilities over the last four years

The development is creating anxiety about the public health situation

According to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, through his Special Adviser on Health, Prof. Michael Simidele Odimayo, there must be immediate burial of the corpses to prevent potential hazards to the people of the state.

The statement titled “List of Unknown and Abandoned Bodies in UNIMEDTH Ondo and Akure Complexes” stressed that the government has given families a 21-day ultimatum to identify and reclaim the remains of their relatives before the mass burial exercise.

Out of the 402 corpses, 322 remain unidentified, while 80 have been identified but left unclaimed.

Available Records show that 146 are female (117 unknown, 29 known) while 256 are male (205 unknown, 51 known).

The government consequently urged members of the public to present valid evidence when claiming the bodies of their loved ones before the expiration of the ultimatum

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2