Nigeria partners AU to revitalize agric, boost food production

The African Union (AU) and Nigeria are collaborating to transform, revitalise agriculture and boost food production across the continent through the Comprehensive Africa Agricultural Development Programme (CAADP) initiative.

CAADP, a road-map for the continent’s agricultural sector, was adopted by the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government in 2003 as a continental framework to stimulate accelerated growth and transformation in Africa’s agricultural sector.

Dr Marcus Ogunbiyi, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, stated this on Monday at the validation workshop of the 2022 – 2024 Agricultural Joint Sector Review Report and the 3rd National Agrifood Systems Investment Plan 2025 – 2027 in Abuja.

He said that the major focus of the validation was to evaluate the performance of Nigeria in achieving the parameters of the African Union.

Ogunbiyi said that CAADP is a transformative initiative aimed at revitalising agriculture across the African continent.

He said that the African Union Commission (AUC) had established a standard process to periodically review CAADP.

” The primary focus of the CAADP is to transform African agriculture to achieve food security, reduce poverty, and stimulate economic growth with a commitment of six per cent growth rate and 10 per cent budget allocation to agriculture from the national budget.

“The essence is to boost agricultural productivity, increase public investment in agriculture, and promote sustainable and inclusive growth in the sector,” he said.

Ogunbiyi urged stakeholders to embrace CAADP as a blueprint for action and one that empowers farmers, enhances food security, and drives economic growth.

” Together, we can transform agriculture in Africa, making it a pillar of resilience and prosperity,” he said.

Ogunbiyi said that Nigeria had committed substantial investments in the agricultural sector through various initiatives.

” This is ranging from the launch of the Special Agro-Processing Zones in some states of the federation, namely Kaduna, Cross Rivers and Oyo State.

” These initiatives were designed to increase production and productivity, enhance the commodity value chain, create jobs, improve livelihood, and reduce post-harvest losses.

” The initiatives also aimed to promote inclusivity and resilient agriculture to foster economic growth and food security in the country,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Ibrahim Tanimu, Director, Planning and Policy Coordination, said the workshop aimed to chart a path forward for Nigeria’s Agri-Food System

” As you are aware, agriculture is the backbone of our economy and a critical element in achieving food security, enhancing livelihoods, and promoting sustainable development.

”Together, we can identify actionable solutions that will strengthen our agricultural frameworks and improve the livelihood of farmers and communities across the African continent,” Tanimu said.

In a Goodwill message, Blessing Akhile, Food and Agriculture Programme Advisor, ActionAid Nigeria, states that the validation workshop is a critical step in strengthening ownership, accountability, and joint action.

She reaffirms ActionAid’s commitment to supporting inclusive agricultural development and ensuring that policies and investment frameworks truly respond to the needs of smallholder farmers, particularly women and youth.

Akhile said the National Agrifood Systems Investment Plan is a tool for transforming Nigeria’s agrifood system, in line with the AU Malabo commitments ending in 2025 and the Kampala declaration that would commence in 2026.

“The joint sector review report is key in assessing our progress and to inform future interventions in achieving inclusive food systems transformation in Nigeria.

“We commend the Ministry and partners for driving this process and assure you of our continued collaboration towards building a resilient and sustainable food system for Nigeria,” she said.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2