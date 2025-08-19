NDDC Donates Power Transformer, Emergency Electricity Facilities to Army Brigade

Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has donated a 300kV transformer and ancillary electrification facilities to the Nigerian Army 16 Brigade in Yenogoa, Bayelsa State.

At the presentation ceremony, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, who was represented by the Executive Director, Projects, Dr Victor Antai, said following a request to assist in strengthening security infrastructure in the region, the NDDC decided to carry out the project given its significance.

He explained: “NDDC being an interventionist agency received a request from the 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army established here in Yenogoa, Bayelsa State to assist in strengthening the security of infrastructure of oil producing areas in the Niger Delta region and under the leadership of the Managing Director, Chief Samuel Ogbuku, we decided that critical electrical interventions should be provided to the 16 Army Brigade”

The Executive Director stated that other interventions made to the 16 Brigade included the installation and stringing of 156 High Tension Prestressed concrete poles, the installation and stringing of 90 Low Tension Prestressed concrete poles, with poles mounted, and the completion of 500 Watts street lights.

He added that the Commission’s contributions to the 16 brigade would improve general efficiency and the fight against insecurity in the region.

On his part, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oloyede, eulogised the NDDC for consistently supporting the Nigerian army.

He noted: “As you can see, the Niger Delta Development Commission executed most of the projects being commissioned. I want to applaud the NDDC for what it has been doing for the Nigerian Army and the region.”