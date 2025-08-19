Maida promises robust engagement with govs to curb double taxation, destruction of telecom infrastructure

CYRIL MBAH , Abuja

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida has promised to engage state governors in robust discussions on how to curb or completely eliminate double taxation, vandalism and the sabotage of communication infrastructure for seamless network performance throughout the country.

Dr. Maida, who made this know while addressing a section of the media during an interaction in Abuja, said the engagement will start with a meeting between him and the director general of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF).

He spoke about recapitalising the nation’s telecommunications industry to help operators acquire advanced equipment and upgrade existing systems stating that the NCC would soon issue guidelines on the matter.

The EVC regreted that many telecoms companies have experienced disruptions due to vandalism of masts, multiple taxation and cable thefts despite the efforts of security personnel to tackle the menace.

He urged the media to join hands with the NCC to increase enlightenment campaign across the country for the people to protect critical infrastructure and ensure that installations work as expected.

On the circulation of unregistered and pre-registered sim cards, Dr. Maida assured that the practice has been curbed to some extent adding also that those engaging in the act including registration by proxy were committing offences punishable under the laws.

“I really do not have the numbers of those cards that were withdrawn but right now, I can assure you authoritatively that there are no more cases of unregustered or preregistered sim cards in circulation.

“There might be cases right now where unregistered or preregistered sims are being used but this is where all of us have to rise up to the situation, like I told some members of the National Assembly that when you send your driver to register your sim for you because you cannot do so for some reasons, it is an offence.”

On staff welfare, the NCC Executive Vice Chairman assured that the commission follows laid down rules in the handling of staff matters such as promotions, payment of gratuities and earned allowances even as he promised to make the commission a professional entity in no distant future.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2