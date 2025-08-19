22 C
Lagos
August 19, 2025
Trending now

Customs at the Crossroads: When Lawmakers look away , executive looks aside

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 19, 2025

Maida promises robust engagement with govs to curb double taxation, destruction of…

US commends Nigeria for arrest of terrorist leaders

Gov Mbah unveils new Enugu transport mgt system with launch of bus…

Nigeria partners AU to revitalize agric, boost food production

APC mourns as National Chairman Yilwatda loses mum

Ondo gives 21 days ultimatum for collection of 402 unclaimed dead bodies…

FG deploys advanced solutions to tackle ocean threats on coastal highways

Guild of Editors expresses concern over Nigeria’s “complex challenges”

Champion Newspapers LTD
Infotech

Maida promises robust engagement with govs to curb double taxation, destruction of telecom infrastructure

by Peter Anayo0108

CYRIL MBAH , Abuja

 

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida has promised to engage state governors in robust discussions on how to curb or completely eliminate double taxation, vandalism and the sabotage of communication infrastructure for seamless network performance throughout the country.

Dr. Maida, who made this know while addressing a section of the media during an interaction in Abuja, said the engagement will start with a meeting between him and the director general of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF).

He spoke about recapitalising the nation’s telecommunications industry to help operators acquire advanced equipment and upgrade existing systems stating that the NCC would soon issue guidelines on the matter.
The EVC regreted that many telecoms companies have experienced disruptions due to vandalism of masts, multiple taxation and cable thefts despite the efforts of security personnel to tackle the menace.
He urged the media to join hands with the NCC to increase enlightenment campaign across the country for the people to protect critical infrastructure and ensure that installations work as expected.
On the circulation of unregistered and pre-registered sim cards, Dr. Maida assured that the practice has been curbed to some extent adding also that those engaging in the act including registration by proxy were committing offences punishable under the laws.

“I really do not have the numbers of those cards that were withdrawn but right now, I can assure you authoritatively that there are no more cases of unregustered or preregistered sim cards in circulation.
“There might be cases right now where unregistered or preregistered sims are being used but this is where all of us have to rise up to the situation, like I told some members of the National Assembly that when you send your driver to register your sim for you because you cannot do so for some reasons, it is an offence.”
On staff welfare, the NCC Executive Vice Chairman assured that the commission follows laid down rules in the handling of staff matters such as promotions, payment of gratuities and earned allowances even as he promised to make the commission a professional entity in no distant future.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Tech expert urges use of AI for business expansion, nation building 

Editor

9mobile service blackout, blocking mobile number portability fraudulent— Tech expert

Editor

FG launches National Broadband Alliance for Nigeria to enhance internet access

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO