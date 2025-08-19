JAMB talks tough, orders public varsities to conclude admission by Oct end

…Sets up committee to investigate 6,458 candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has ordered Nigerian public universities to finalise their 2025 admission processes by October 31, 2025.

According to a schedule by the board, all private universities are also required to complete admissions by November 30, 2025, while all tertiary institutions in Nigeria, private or public, have until year’s end.

This is contained in a weekly bulletin released by the board on Monday.

JAMB said the directives are in line with the schedule approved during the 2025 Policy Meeting chaired by the Minister of Education.

The admission board said the decision aims to stabilise the academic calendar and ensure equitable access to admission slots across all tertiary institutions.

“Following the directives issued at the 2025 Policy Meeting chaired by the Honourable Minister of Education, all tertiary institutions have been instructed to conclude their admission processes by the end of 2025 according to the schedule below:

“Public universities: To complete admissions by 31st October, 2025. Private universities: To complete admissions by 30th November, 2025. All other institutions (public and private): complete admissions by 31st December 2025.

JAMB urged all institutions to finalise admissions well in advance of the deadlines.

“Even where an institution is not yet ready to commence the new academic session, such an institution should conduct its admission and archive it.”

“By this policy directive, all admission processes must be concluded within the prescribed timelines.”

The directive also mandates institutions conducting post-UTME screenings to conclude these exercises promptly to comply with the 2025 admission schedule.

“Consequently, institutions conducting post-UTME screenings are expected to conclude those exercises in good time to comply with the 2025 admissions schedule,” JAMB said

Also, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has inaugurated a special committee to investigate cases of technology-driven malpractice detected during the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Inaugurating the 23-member committee in Abuja on Monday, JAMB’s Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, expressed concerns over the rising sophistication in perpetrating exam fraud.

Oloyede revealed that the results of 6,458 candidates remained under investigation for alleged involvement in high-tech cheating.

“This year, we come across a number of strange things and we felt that it would be better if we expand our resources.

“We believe that God has endowed this nation with a lot of resources that we can tap from,” Oloyede said.

He noted that malpractices had evolved beyond traditional schemes into “technologically sophisticated forms,” including multiple cases of biometric and identity fraud by some accredited CBT centres and candidates.

Oloyede stressed the need for urgent action to protect the credibility of examinations.

“Examination malpractice is something that we must fight with every inch of blood in our veins.

“This is because unchecked fraud could harm several sectors and tarnish Nigeria’s image,” he said.

The registrar disclosed that while 141 cases of “normal” exam malpractice had been sent to JAMB’s disciplinary committee, the committee would handle the “extraordinary infractions,” such as image blending, albinism falsification, finger pairing, and attempts to breach some CBT centres’ Local Area Network.

He listed the the terms of reference of the committee to include: Investigate all the cases of image blending, finger blending, false claim of albinism and result falsification in the 2025 examination.

“Identify the methods, patterns, tools, and technologies used to perpetrate this infraction.

” Review current examination and registration policies and recommend improvements,” he said.

Other terms of reference, he said, are to determine the culpability or otherwise of each of the 6,458 suspected candidates whose results, excluding the albinism group, are still being withheld, among others.

“We have chosen three weeks because justice delayed is said to be justice denied.

“In about four weeks, admission will close. And we believe that those who are found not to be guilty should have the opportunity,” he added.

Responding, the committee chairman Dr Jake Epele, thanked Oloyede’s leadership and pledged the committee’s commitment and dedication to the assignment.

“Examination malpractice is not just a breach of rules. It is a direct assault on integrity, merit, and the future of our nation’s youth.

“The task before us is therefore a sacred one. I believe that everyone in this committee, you don’t have a committee job. You have a call from God Almighty.

“The call is to defend the credibility of our examination, restore public confidence, and ensure that diligence and honesty remains the true pathway to opportunity,” he said.

Members of the committee include Prof. Muhammad Bello, Prof. Samuel Odewummi, Prof. Chinedum Nwajiuba, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, Prof. Ibe Ifeakandu, and Police Commissioner Fatai Owoseni (rtd.)

Others are: Dr Chuks Okpaka of Microsoft Africa, and the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, among others.

