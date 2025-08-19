Guild of Editors expresses concern over Nigeria’s “complex challenges”

.Urges Tinubu’s govt to address economy, insecurity, other governance issues

.Warns against attempts to weaken media

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has expressed deep concern over the multifaceted challenges confronting the nation, particularly in the areas of economy, insecurity, education, governance, and the media industry.

While noting the federal government’s efforts to respond to these challenges through reforms, the NGE stated that the impact of these reforms is becoming unbearable for the poor.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its Standing Committee Meeting in Owerri, Imo State, the Guild urged the federal government to put in place more safety nets to address hardship, inflation, and poverty.

The Guild also called for a holistic approach to addressing insecurity, including enhanced intelligence gathering, community policing, and strategic partnerships with relevant stakeholders.

‘The NGE noted the recent major breakthrough in the ongoing war against terrorism, including the arrest of leaders of two militant groups on Nigeria’s most wanted list, the heads of Ansaru, an al-Qaida-linked group, and Mahmuda,” the communique said.

It, however, emphasized the need for sustained efforts to address insecurity and restore confidence in farmers to return to producing food.

The professional media group also raised alarm in the education sector, noting the sorry state of education in the country and urged governments at all levels to prioritize education by improving funding, infrastructure renewal, and welfare for educators.

According to the Guild, “education is essential for economic growth and development, fostering innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship.”

The NGE also called on governments at all levels to be more committed and transparent in addressing the needs of citizens, especially the rural populace.

Speaking on the state of the media in the country, the Guild condemned growing hostilities against media organizations and professionals by some security agencies and non-state actors, calling on governments to partner with the media to deepen and protect democracy.

The editors warned against attempts to weaken the media, stating that “a weak media may fail to hold those in power accountable, limit access to information, and create a disconnect between the public and reality.”

The Guild thanked the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, for his efforts at delivering the dividends of democracy to his people and urged him to continue partnering with the media towards nation-building and promotion of peace and unity.