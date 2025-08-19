27.7 C
Gov. Otti inaugurates members of Abia Economic Mgt Team, swears in Chief Economic Adviser

by Peter Anayo069

STEVE  UNEGBU , Umuahia

 

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, has inaugurated the members of the Abia State Economic Management Team as well as sworn in Dr Friday Kanu Ohuche as the Chief Economic Adviser.

Briefing Journalists in Government House, Umuahia, after the Executive Council Meeting presided over by Governor Otti, the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, said the government is deliberate about the constitution of the economic management team, adding that laying foundation structures on Economic governance is a bedrock for economic growth.

He pointed out that the economy is central to the development of any State, adding that his administration is now poised to move into another phase, which is the management and consolidation of the gains already made.

“The reason is simple. When you have not built, then there is nothing to manage. So, we have tried to build in these past two years, and it’s about time we begin to manage the things we have built to achieve targeted results.

“Everything fails and succeeds in the economy.
I do know that there was a former president of an African country who said a long time ago, ‘Seek ye first the political kingdom, and every other thing will be added unto you.

“I think over time, that saying has been modified. You need to seek first the economic kingdom, and every other thing will fall in place,” Gov. Otti stated.

“You can be assured that all the contributions you are going to be making will be taken very seriously. And at the end of the day, our people will be very happy.

“Let me thank you once more for accepting to serve in this capacity and welcome you to this role.

“I have no doubt that you will contribute immensely to the second phase of the activities of this administration in the remaining two years of this tenure.

“And we know that we are going to deliver superior value to our employers, who are the people of Abia State”

The Abia State Economic Management Team headed by the Governor himself has the Commissioners for Finance, Budget and Planning, Industry & SME, Trade and Commerce, Chairman Board of Internal Revenue, the Chief Economic Adviser, Internally Generated Revenue, the DG and CEO, Office of Public-Private Partnership and Investment Promotion, Special Adviser, Budget and Planning, the State Accountant General, DG, Ministry of Finance, Incorporated, Principal Secretary and Chief Strategy Officer, and the Technical Assistant to the Governor.

 

