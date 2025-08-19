Gov Mbah unveils new Enugu transport mgt system with launch of bus terminals, eco-friendly city buses

…As ANAMMCO remanufactures demonstration buses

Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah’s vision has scored another milestone with the activation of the new Enugu State Transport Management System, featuring five ultra-modern bus terminals and a fleet of eco-friendly city buses.

The terminals, located at Holy Ghost, Nsukka, Abakpa, and Garki, were commissioned alongside 100 CNG-powered buses, part of the first batch of 200 units planned for deployment.

In a move hailed as a boost for local industry, the state government engaged ANAMMCO Vehicle Company to remanufacture 50 decommissioned city buses from the defunct Coal City Shuttle Service.

Speaking on Monday at the formal handover of two new Pick-up trucks to the Enugu State Ministry of Transport, Benneth Ejindu, Chief of Operations of ANAMMCO Motors commended the governor’s commitment to transforming the transport sector in the state, adding that 50 buses were remanufactured to argument the fleet of CNG buses acquired by the governor

“These buses, which initially arrived at ANAMMCO in scrap condition, were restored to state-of-the-art operational standards”, he said.

According to him, “The process showcased ANAMMCO’s technical capacity and commitment to supporting Enugu State’s transportation development.”

He added that the restoration was carried out in collaboration with China’s Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Co., Ltd, and aligns with Governor Mbah’s plan to grow Enugu’s economy to $30 billion through industrialization, massive infrastructure deployment, job creation, and human capital development.

Also speaking, Uche Okeke, Executive Director, Corporate Services, ANAMMCO Motors noted, “As part of its support, ANAMMCO donated two brand-new pickup trucks to the Enugu State Ministry of Transport to aid in terminal inspections and bus operations monitoring.

“These pickups will serve a vital role in ensuring proper oversight, operational efficiency and great customer experience for passengers across the transport network,” he stated.

The first batch of buses for the transport scheme was supplied by Zhongtong Buses of Asia, while ANAMMCO’s rebuilt units cut costs, created local jobs, and offered hands-on technical training for Enugu youths.

“With this project, the Governor breathed new life into the state’s mass transit infrastructure, strengthened local economic activity, and enhanced the technical skills of our workforce and capacity building of youths of Enugu in the Automotive industry.

“We remain committed to advancing Enugu’s transport infrastructure and mobility goals through locally produced vehicles and technical training,” the company stated.

Responding, the State Commissioner for Transport, Dr Obi Ozor, who was represented by Mrs Iphie Ugonabo, Special Adviser to Governor on Transport, commended ANAMMCO Motors for donation of two Pick-up buses to the state government.

Ugonabo who spoke on dual capacity, assured the ANAMMCO Management of a longterm partnership and an enabling environment for transport business to thrive in the state.

“Governor Mbah’s strategic integration of ANAMMCO into the new Enugu transport management system reflects his policy direction of engaging indigenous firms in delivering projects at supersonic speed to benefit the people of Enugu”, the governor’s Aide disclosed.

Ugobabo recalled that Governor Mbah on Thursday, inaugurated five ultramodern transport terminals in various parts of the state in line with his integrated blueprint for a modern and multimodal transport ecosystem.

