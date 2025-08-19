Gov. Mbah pledges tech-driven judiciary, improved welfare for workers

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Enugu State governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has assured that the state government will embrace a hi-tech judicial system that eliminates outdated processes and strengthens justice delivery, while also prioritizing the welfare of workers across all sectors.

The governor made this known at the annual conference of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Enugu Branch, held over the weekend at the Justice A.I. Umezuruike Auditorium, High Court, Enugu.

Speaking on the theme, “Embracing Disruptive Innovation: Leveraging Technology to Enhance Justice Administration and Delivery in Enugu State,” Governor Mbah, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Legal Matters, Barr. Osinachi Nnajieze, said his administration was committed to transparency, integrity, efficiency, and speed in justice delivery through technology.

He highlighted innovations already introduced, including e-affidavits, e-filing, virtual hearings, and electronic transcript services through verbatim reporting. “A few weeks ago, I inaugurated the first trainees on verbatim reporting.

This initiative is not just about legal tech, it is also creating new jobs and equipping our youths with future-proof skills,” he said.

On workers’ welfare, the governor stressed his administration’s commitment, citing recent wage improvements. “We have paid Enugu workers above the national minimum wage and doubled the pay of customary court chairmen and members.

This demonstrates our appreciation of the workforce’s role in driving growth,” he noted.

Mbah further linked justice reforms to his broader economic vision. “Our goal of growing the state’s GDP from $4.4 billion to $30 billion depends on ease of doing business.

The rule of law is essential to that, and a vibrant judiciary is at the heart of the rule of law,” he added.

In his address, JUSUN Enugu Chairman, Comr. Sampson Ifedimma praised what he described as Governor Mbah’s tireless commitment to workers’ welfare and reforms.

He said the digitization of the judiciary was equipping staff with modern skills, urging members to embrace ICT.

“In this digital dispensation, literacy is no longer optional; it is a lifeline. Those who neglect it risk redundancy and stagnation,” he warned.

Ifedimma also appealed for the allocation of land for a Judicial Staff Farm Settlement, to key into the state’s agricultural revival program.

Also speaking, the Majority Leader of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Johnson Ani, commended the governor’s efforts, describing the relationship among the executive, legislature, and judiciary as “harmonious and focused on advancing the rule of law.”

“What we are witnessing in Enugu today is technological advancement across sectors, and the judiciary is no exception,” Ani said.

The conference brought together key stakeholders in the justice sector and reaffirmed the administration’s drive to reposition Enugu’s judiciary for the demands of a digital era.

