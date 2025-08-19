22 C
Lagos
August 19, 2025
Trending now

Nigeria partners AU to revitalize agric, boost food production

APC mourns as National Chairman Yilwatda loses mum

Ondo gives 21 days ultimatum for collection of 402 unclaimed dead bodies…

FG deploys advanced solutions to tackle ocean threats on coastal highways

Guild of Editors expresses concern over Nigeria’s “complex challenges”

JAMB talks tough, orders public varsities to conclude admission by Oct end

NSEVI seeks collaboration of policymakers, industry leaders, investors for transformed maritime system

PenCom Canvasses 20% Pension Contribution For Police Officers

Ododo, PenCom DG Restate Commitment To Robust Pension System

Heirs Energy strengthening Africa’s voice at major international fora

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

FG deploys advanced solutions to tackle ocean threats on coastal highways

by Peter Anayo094

The Federal Ministry of Works has deployed advanced engineering solutions, including geotextiles and rock layering, to tackle an ocean threat on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway under construction.

‎The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, gave the assurance on Monday during a tour of some roads and bridge projects in Lagos State.

Umahi said that the ocean nearly broke into the carriageway at Kilometer 14.6, posing a threat to the highway project.

‎He said that the ministry deployed advanced engineering solutions for reinforcement on the section.

‎”This additional work was not anticipated and has eaten into the project’s contingency fund,” he said.

‎The minister said that failure to address the matter could negatively affect the entire project.

‎He commended the project contractor and supervisors for a swift response that saved the highway from ocean encroachment.(NAN)

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Police in Enugu arrest 11 child traffickers, rescue infant victim, others

Peter Anayo

Governor Zulum bags International Award, named UN SDGs Global Champion

Peter Anayo

Enugu police arrest seven suspected armed robbers

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO