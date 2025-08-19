FG deploys advanced solutions to tackle ocean threats on coastal highways

The Federal Ministry of Works has deployed advanced engineering solutions, including geotextiles and rock layering, to tackle an ocean threat on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway under construction.

‎The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, gave the assurance on Monday during a tour of some roads and bridge projects in Lagos State.

Umahi said that the ocean nearly broke into the carriageway at Kilometer 14.6, posing a threat to the highway project.

‎He said that the ministry deployed advanced engineering solutions for reinforcement on the section.

‎”This additional work was not anticipated and has eaten into the project’s contingency fund,” he said.

‎The minister said that failure to address the matter could negatively affect the entire project.

‎He commended the project contractor and supervisors for a swift response that saved the highway from ocean encroachment.(NAN)

