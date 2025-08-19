Court grants DSS request to shield witnesses in Owo church massacre trial

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted an application by the Department of State Services (DSS) to protect the identities of its witnesses in the trial of five suspects accused of carrying out the deadly attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, in June 2022.

Justice Emeka Nwite issued the ruling on Tuesday after hearing arguments from DSS counsel, Calistus Eze, who stressed that the measure was necessary to safeguard witnesses from potential threats.

The defence, represented by lawyer Abdullahi Muhammad, did not oppose the application.

The suspects, Idris Omeiza, Al Qasim Idris, Jamiu Abdulmalik, Abdulhaleem Idris, and Momoh Otuho Abubakar are facing a nine-count terrorism charge filed by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF). They were arraigned on August 11, 2022.

According to court filings, the suspects and others still at large were alleged to have joined the Al-Shabaab terrorist group in 2021 and operated a terror cell in Kogi State.

Prosecutors claim the group held strategy meetings at the Government Secondary School, Ogamirana in Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi, as well as behind Omialafa Central Mosque in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo, where they allegedly planned the June 5, 2022 attack.

That attack, which shocked the nation, saw gunmen storm St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo during mass, detonating improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and firing at worshippers at close range.

More than 40 people were killed, including Ajanaku John, Onuoha Deborah, Onileke Esther, and John Bosede, while over 100 others sustained varying degrees of injuries, among them Onileke Ayodele, John Blessing, Nselu Esther, and Ogungbade Peter.

The prosecution further alleged that the attack was carried out with intent to advance a violent religious ideology, in violation of Sections 25(1) and 42(a)(ii) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

With the court’s approval to shield witnesses, the DSS is expected to present its evidence in a closed manner to protect the identities and safety of those testifying.

The case is expected to continue in the coming weeks as the government seeks to secure justice for one of the deadliest terror attacks in recent Nigerian history.

