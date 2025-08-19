23.5 C
Lagos
August 19, 2025
Trending now

Sanwo-Olu, Bago, Kyari insist on competitive agric produce to boost foreign reserves

World International Volunteer Day : If you want to live a worthy…

Review of revenue allocation formula is “win-win-balanced federalism” – Okechukwu

Court jails Kaduna internet fraudster two years for love scam

Badaru calls for stronger institutions, regional co-operation , professionalism for good governance

Court grants DSS request to shield witnesses in Owo church massacre trial

Speaker Abbas condoles Governor Ododo over father’s death

Gov. Mbah pledges tech-driven judiciary, improved welfare for workers

Ahead of insurance industry recapitalization: NAICOM partners SEC on insurance sector reforms

Rights group denies alleged kidnapping in Onitsha, blasts OSLAF for tarnishing police…

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Badaru calls for stronger institutions, regional co-operation , professionalism for good governance

by Peter Anayo0128

CHIDIMMA  UCHEGBU, Abuja

 

The Honourable Minister of Defence H.E. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar CON, mni, has reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to building strong institutions as the foundation for good governance and national stability.

Speaking during the Graduation Lecture for Course 33 at the National Defence College (NDC) Auditorium, Abuja, he said: “Strong nations are built on strong institutions, not strong individuals.”

He stressed that reforms and leadership appointments under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda are intended to entrench accountability and professionalism across government institutions, including the defence sector.

Addressing the graduating participants, the Minister urged principled leadership: “Leadership is a trust.

Your responsibility is to leave behind systems stronger than you found them.” He encouraged the new graduates to lead with integrity, accountability and a commitment to institutional strengthening.

According to the statement by the PA, Media & Publicity to the Minister, Mati Ali, the Minister commended efforts by African governments, the African Union and ECOWAS in advancing governance, peace and development, and called for deeper cooperation to consolidate those gains across the continent.

He praised President Tinubu for his continued support for the Armed Forces and the National Defence College, and welcomed the insights of HE Nana Akufo-Addo, noting that the former President’s lecture will inspire the next generation of African leaders.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Why Lagos achieved zero-crime during yuletide – Police boss

Peter Anayo

Afenifere to FG: Allow Amotekun to carry lethal weapons

Peter Anayo

Oyo registers 12,128 hospitality ventures

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO