Badaru calls for stronger institutions, regional co-operation , professionalism for good governance

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Honourable Minister of Defence H.E. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar CON, mni, has reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to building strong institutions as the foundation for good governance and national stability.

Speaking during the Graduation Lecture for Course 33 at the National Defence College (NDC) Auditorium, Abuja, he said: “Strong nations are built on strong institutions, not strong individuals.”

He stressed that reforms and leadership appointments under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda are intended to entrench accountability and professionalism across government institutions, including the defence sector.

Addressing the graduating participants, the Minister urged principled leadership: “Leadership is a trust.

Your responsibility is to leave behind systems stronger than you found them.” He encouraged the new graduates to lead with integrity, accountability and a commitment to institutional strengthening.

According to the statement by the PA, Media & Publicity to the Minister, Mati Ali, the Minister commended efforts by African governments, the African Union and ECOWAS in advancing governance, peace and development, and called for deeper cooperation to consolidate those gains across the continent.

He praised President Tinubu for his continued support for the Armed Forces and the National Defence College, and welcomed the insights of HE Nana Akufo-Addo, noting that the former President’s lecture will inspire the next generation of African leaders.

