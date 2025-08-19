APC mourns as National Chairman Yilwatda loses mum

…Abass, others condole with him

CYRIL MBAH , Abuja and JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja

The National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been thrown into mourning over the death of Mama Lydia Yilwatda, the mother of the party’s National Chairman, which took place on Sunday.

Officials and staff at the secretariat wore gloomy, mournful looks as the news of the death was announced to workers when work resumed at the Muhammadu Buhari House, Blantyre Street on Monday.

Also, the All Progressives Congress in Plateau State has expressed shock at the sad news of the death of the mother of the APC National Chairman, Mama Lydia Yilwatda.

According to family sources, Mama Lydia Yilwatda passed on at the Jos University Teaching Hospital at the age of 83 years.

The Plateau APC described her death as not only a personal loss to the National Chairman, but the entire APC family in Plateau State and the country at large.

In a tribute, signed by Shittu Bamaiyi, Acting Publicity Secretary, the party said, “There is no doubt that the late Mama’s death, is painful and devastating to the Yilwatdas, because she died at the time her motherly advice and prayers were most needed, particularly to the National Chairman Professor Yilwatda.

“A devoted Christian, virtuous, humane and humble women leader, particularly in the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN),the late Mama Lydia was known for the tireless and immeasurable efforts and those of her late husband, Reverend Toma Goshewe Yilwatda, in boosting the Church in Borno, Yobe,Bauchi and Plateau States.

“The consoling record is that the deceased left behind an indelible and accomplished legacy, which is manifested in her children.

“Surely her demise is a great loss to the Church and the Women fellowship as well as Plateau State.

“While sharing with Professor Yilwatda in his moment of grief, the party prays God to grant the late Mama’s soul an eternal rest,” the statement said.

Also, the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has condoled the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, over the death of his mother, Madam Lydia Yilwatda.

Madam Lydia died on Sunday morning at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, aged 83.

The Speaker, in his condolence message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, described Madam Lydia as a devoted mother and community leader who served God until the end of her life as a prominent member of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN).

While lamenting that her death came shortly after her son, Prof. Yilwatda, became the National Chairman of the APC, Speaker Abbas noted that Madam Lydia lived a fulfilling and impactful life.

Condoling Prof. Yilwatda, the Speaker urged him to take solace in the indelible impacts she made in the family, church, and community, and the good memories she shared with everyone.

Speaker Abbas prayed to God to console the Yilwatda family and grant Madam Lydia access to paradise.

