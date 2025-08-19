27.8 C
Lagos
August 19, 2025
Trending now

Speaker Abbas condoles Governor Ododo over father’s death

Gov. Mbah pledges tech-driven judiciary, improved welfare for workers

Ahead of insurance industry recapitalization: NAICOM partners SEC on insurance sector reforms

Rights group denies alleged kidnapping in Onitsha, blasts OSLAF for tarnishing police…

Wind of Glory Global Healing Ministry celebrates @ 16

Gov. Otti inaugurates members of Abia Economic Mgt Team, swears in Chief…

Outcome of Agricultural Joint Sector Review (RSR) Report, NSSIP Workshop

EFCC arraigns ICT consultant for alleged N131.8m, $200,000 money laundering

Zenith Bank 35th Anniversary ,Chairman’s Dinner held at Eko hotel in Lagos

Customs at the Crossroads: When Lawmakers look away , executive looks aside

Champion Newspapers LTD
Insurance digestStock Market

Ahead of insurance industry recapitalization: NAICOM partners SEC on insurance sector reforms

by Kelvin Egerue093

The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin recently paid a courtesy visit on the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Emomotimi Agama during which both regulatory bodies resolved to collaborate in the implementation of insurance sector reform agenda.. The visit held at the SEC’s headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, August 19.

Welcoming the Commissioner for Insurance and his team, Mr. Agama described the visit as timely and significant. He congratulated NAICOM on the recent enactment of the Nigeria Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025, signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Mr. Agama noted that the legislation marks a new dawn for the insurance industry and expressed optimism that it would drive meaningful reforms in the financial services sector.

Response, Mr. Omosehin expressed appreciation for the warm reception and described the visit as an important step towards strengthening collaboration between both agencies. He emphasized that the ongoing recapitalization of the insurance industry was aimed at transforming the sector and strengthening the institutions, which he noted was now a legislative mandate rather than an option. According to him, the exercise was focused on repositioning the sector for growth and ensuring better service delivery.

Mr. Agama assured the Commissioner for Insurance and his delegation of the SEC’s unwavering support, pledging to provide the necessary expertise and guidance to deepen the insurance industry’s growth. He urged NAICOM to regard the SEC as a strategic partner, assuring that the Commission would always be willing to provide assistance during the recapitalization process and beyond. He also stated that SEC’s operations are now fully digitalized, hence he encouraged insurance operators to embrace digitalization to enhance efficiency and accelerate transformation within the sector.

Delivering a vote of thanks, Dr. Usman Jankara, NAICOM’s Deputy Commissioner for Insurance (Technical), commended the SEC leadership for its commitment to supporting the insurance sector. He also solicited the Commission’s continued advice and guidance in the joint effort to strengthen Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

Related posts

Tinubu’s Year Two: Revamping Economy & Insurance Sectors

Peter Anayo

SEC uncovers another suspected illegal investment platform, Tofro

Peter Anayo

Don’t transact business with Marino FX – SEC warns

Comfort
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO