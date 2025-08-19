Ahead of insurance industry recapitalization: NAICOM partners SEC on insurance sector reforms

The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin recently paid a courtesy visit on the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Emomotimi Agama during which both regulatory bodies resolved to collaborate in the implementation of insurance sector reform agenda.. The visit held at the SEC’s headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, August 19.

Welcoming the Commissioner for Insurance and his team, Mr. Agama described the visit as timely and significant. He congratulated NAICOM on the recent enactment of the Nigeria Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025, signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Mr. Agama noted that the legislation marks a new dawn for the insurance industry and expressed optimism that it would drive meaningful reforms in the financial services sector.

Response, Mr. Omosehin expressed appreciation for the warm reception and described the visit as an important step towards strengthening collaboration between both agencies. He emphasized that the ongoing recapitalization of the insurance industry was aimed at transforming the sector and strengthening the institutions, which he noted was now a legislative mandate rather than an option. According to him, the exercise was focused on repositioning the sector for growth and ensuring better service delivery.

Mr. Agama assured the Commissioner for Insurance and his delegation of the SEC’s unwavering support, pledging to provide the necessary expertise and guidance to deepen the insurance industry’s growth. He urged NAICOM to regard the SEC as a strategic partner, assuring that the Commission would always be willing to provide assistance during the recapitalization process and beyond. He also stated that SEC’s operations are now fully digitalized, hence he encouraged insurance operators to embrace digitalization to enhance efficiency and accelerate transformation within the sector.

Delivering a vote of thanks, Dr. Usman Jankara, NAICOM’s Deputy Commissioner for Insurance (Technical), commended the SEC leadership for its commitment to supporting the insurance sector. He also solicited the Commission’s continued advice and guidance in the joint effort to strengthen Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.