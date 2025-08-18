23.4 C
Lagos
August 18, 2025
Trending now

Heirs Energy strengthening Africa’s voice at major international fora

We would resist any attempt to criminalises criticism- Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi…

Flooding: Reps constitute ad-hoc c’ttee on management ,response

Oluyinka Omilani: Bringing African Stories to Life on Big Screen

Official inauguration of House of Reps Ad-hoc Committee on Flood Mgt, Responses…

Bode George hails IBB’s imaginative power at 84

2027: Enugu APC Youths endorse Tinubu for 2nd tenure, promises massive votes

Isese Day: Sanwo-Olu declares Wednesday work free day

Nigeria takes giant leap in clean energy with commissioning of MT Iyaloja…

Fidelity Bank fetes over 2000 vulnerable in Anambra

Champion Newspapers LTD
Worship

We would resist any attempt to criminalises criticism- Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi to Prof. Akinwande B. Akinyemi

by Peter Anayo0125

The attached video was issued in October 2020, after I wrote, “Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the fall of an Emperor at the Lekki Toll Gate.

So, I really don’t understand the need for the 2nd disclaimer, dated, 11th August 2025.

Though I have not met respected Professor Akinwande B. Akinyemi in person, but I have had the privilege of speaking with him once on phone. It was through the phone of Pastor Tunde Bakare. With whom a respected Kingdom personality in person of Rev Aboderin, had arranged a meeting concerning my writings on him as it bothered on his support for Buhari, his government and the succession prophecy of PTB. During the meeting, PTB called Prof to say he had seen the other Bolaji O. Akinyemi who is the troubleshooter. He handed me the phone and I exchanged pleasantries with the Prof.

My respect for the man of honour that Prof is globally will not wean, but sincerely, I am lost to the intent of this 2nd disclaimer written on behalf of Prof by his Lawyer. My Lawyer has risen to the occasion and they are engaging.

However, it becomes necessary for me to assure my fans. That we will not be cowed by mischievous use of words that don’t represent the civility of expression recognised by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The attempt to redefine loyalty and patriotism to our dear country by Prof and his lawyers, we need to caution the public about.

Specifically, according to the communication, not tarnishing the image of the present government, headed by His Excellency President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While, the Prof and his team are at liberty to throw their loyalty and patriotism to a country at whoever is in power. Our loyalty and patriotism is to the country and her constitution.

It is never a crime to criticize the government in a constitutional Democracy and it won’t be one, because a Professor said so.

I want my family, deeply hurt by the attempt to call a dog a bad name for the government to come after to be rest assured, my commitment to Nation Building will not be sacrificed at the altar of sycophancy.

To my fans, thanks for being ever supportive.

Yours in hope of a better and greater Nigeria.

The authentic,
Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi,
Apostle and Nation Builder.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Monarch of United Kingdom of Atlantis hails Buhari’s legacy as tributes pour in for late Nigerian leader

Peter Anayo

Inaugural mass: Tinubu, world leaders in attendance as Pope Leo XIV preaches love, urges end of division

Editor

Easter: Clergy condemns killings in Benue, Plateau , other states

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO