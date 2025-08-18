We would resist any attempt to criminalises criticism- Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi to Prof. Akinwande B. Akinyemi

The attached video was issued in October 2020, after I wrote, “Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the fall of an Emperor at the Lekki Toll Gate.

So, I really don’t understand the need for the 2nd disclaimer, dated, 11th August 2025.

Though I have not met respected Professor Akinwande B. Akinyemi in person, but I have had the privilege of speaking with him once on phone. It was through the phone of Pastor Tunde Bakare. With whom a respected Kingdom personality in person of Rev Aboderin, had arranged a meeting concerning my writings on him as it bothered on his support for Buhari, his government and the succession prophecy of PTB. During the meeting, PTB called Prof to say he had seen the other Bolaji O. Akinyemi who is the troubleshooter. He handed me the phone and I exchanged pleasantries with the Prof.

My respect for the man of honour that Prof is globally will not wean, but sincerely, I am lost to the intent of this 2nd disclaimer written on behalf of Prof by his Lawyer. My Lawyer has risen to the occasion and they are engaging.

However, it becomes necessary for me to assure my fans. That we will not be cowed by mischievous use of words that don’t represent the civility of expression recognised by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The attempt to redefine loyalty and patriotism to our dear country by Prof and his lawyers, we need to caution the public about.

Specifically, according to the communication, not tarnishing the image of the present government, headed by His Excellency President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While, the Prof and his team are at liberty to throw their loyalty and patriotism to a country at whoever is in power. Our loyalty and patriotism is to the country and her constitution.

It is never a crime to criticize the government in a constitutional Democracy and it won’t be one, because a Professor said so.

I want my family, deeply hurt by the attempt to call a dog a bad name for the government to come after to be rest assured, my commitment to Nation Building will not be sacrificed at the altar of sycophancy.

To my fans, thanks for being ever supportive.

Yours in hope of a better and greater Nigeria.

The authentic,

Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi,

Apostle and Nation Builder.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2