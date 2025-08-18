Universal McCann Celebrates Strategic Leadership of ‘Bimpe Fayemi

Universal McCann (UM) proudly recognizes Mrs. Oyebimpe Fayemi, popularly known as Bimpe, the Managing Director, for her outstanding leadership, strategic vision, and service to the organization and its stakeholders. Since assuming the role, Mrs. Fayemi has steered the company through notable milestones, delivering revenue growth, expanding market presence, and driving transformation initiatives that reinforce UM’s position as a leader in the advertising industry.

Under Mrs. Fayemi’s stewardship, Universal McCann Nigeria, has prioritized integrity, customer-centricity, sustainability, diversity, and inclusion, translating into measurable outcomes for clients, employees, and partners. Her approach combines disciplined execution with a commitment to ethical leadership and long-term value creation.

“I am grateful for the dedication of our team and the trust of our stakeholders as we continue to build a resilient and innovative Universal McCann,” said Mrs. Oyebimpe Fayemi, Managing Director. “Our focus remains on delivering exceptional outcomes for our customers while investing in our people and communities.”

Key achievements under Mrs. Fayemi’s leadership includes:

Over 40% year-over-year revenue growth, reflecting a strong track record of business expansion and market resilience.

Strategic acquisitions of three major brand accounts, significantly strengthening the agency’s portfolio.

Strategic partnerships with leading agencies that expanded service reach and unlocked new opportunities for collaboration and long-term sustainability.

A comprehensive internal transformation: restructuring systems and workflows to streamline operations, reduce bottlenecks, and improve agility, resulting in a 2-day reduction in average turnaround time and improved client satisfaction.

Embedding innovation into Universal McCann’s DNA, including launching an AI-driven planning platform in collaboration with global partners. This data-driven approach enhances accuracy, efficiency, and speed in media planning, strengthening UM’s competitive edge.

Believing that people are the agency’s greatest asset, Mrs. Fayemi has championed a culture of learning, development, and employee wellbeing. Initiatives include a structured training program, mandatory regulatory certifications to ensure industry compliance, and a comprehensive welfare program to cushion the effects of inflation. These efforts have contributed to a remarkable 95% staff retention rate, fostering loyalty, engagement, and high morale.

Under her leadership, the company has grown more on community impact, which is a core focus. In partnership with clients and NGO partners, the “Billboards to School Bags” initiative upcycles used billboard advertising materials into durable school bags. To date, over 4,000 bags have been donated to underserved schools, supporting children’s access to education while reducing environmental waste and underscoring Universal McCann’s commitment to social impact.

Mrs. Oyebimpe Fayemi is an astute media strategist with more than 15 years of experience in strategic and disruptive marketing communications and brand investments. She began her career as a media executive at STB McCann, handling media planning and buying for prominent clients such as UBA PLC, British Airways, UNICEF, and Kaneka Corporation Japan. She serves as the MD/CEO of Universal McCann Nigeria, an affiliate of IPG Mediabrands. Under her leadership, the agency has expanded its client base, set strategic goals, and overseen financial performance to ensure profitability and growth. She is known for decisive leadership, fostering innovation, and a strategic approach to decision-making. She is currently pursuing an MBA at the Metropolitan School of Business and Management.

Universal McCann (UM) is a global media agency and a part of IPG Mediabrands, a subsidiary of the Interpublic Group (IPG). UM operates in over 100 countries, offering services focused on media planning, buying, and strategy. The agency is known for its data-driven approach, future-proofing businesses through innovation, and a consultative approach.