Tinubu’s economic reforms: When facts speak, propaganda trembles

It is becoming increasingly difficult for even the most hardened critics to deny that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms are working. In fact, one wonders how long they will continue to close their eyes while respected global voices and real-time results keep pointing to the obvious truth.

Recently, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a Harvard-trained economist, lauded President Tinubu for stabilizing Nigeria’s economy. According to her, there can be no growth without stability, and Tinubu has laid that crucial foundation.

She further revealed that Nigerian women stand to benefit immensely from the WTO-ITA women’s economic funding opportunities — another dividend of a government that knows where it is going.

As if that validation was not enough, former CBN Governor and first-class economist, Prof. Charles Soludo, also declared that Nigeria is moving in the right direction under Tinubu. Even CNN could not resist admitting on August 4, 2025, that Nigeria is experiencing its best economy in a decade under this administration. These are not APC praise-singers, but global voices with credibility that propaganda merchants cannot wish away.

Yet, while intellectual heavyweights and international institutions are affirming Nigeria’s progress, some opposition figures keep playing the role of comedians in the marketplace of ideas.

One wonders how a man whose only credential is being a “petty trader” and second-class philosophy graduate believes he is better placed to lecture Nigeria on economics than world-renowned experts. But then again, mischief has always thrived where knowledge is scarce.

Beyond these validations, Nigerians themselves are speaking loudly at the ballot box. The just-concluded bye-elections tell the story better than any press release. APC defeated Atiku right in his backyard, Adamawa.

The party consolidated victories across Jigawa, Edo, Ogun, Kogi, Niger, and Kaduna, even gaining new ground in Southern Kaduna. In Kano, APC held firm, and in Zamfara, the victory margin already in the bag is more than enough to deliver the state. These are not coincidences — they are a political referendum on Tinubu’s leadership.

Those peddling the fantasy that 2027 will be APC versus Nigerians need a serious wake-up call. Unless Nigeria suddenly decides to abandon the very gains of democracy it has long anticipated, the ruling party will once again coast to victory — loud and clear.

Nigerians cannot afford to return to square one, throwing away years of sacrifice on the altar of reckless experimentation with individuals who have nothing new to offer.

The truth is simple: the people are embracing Tinubu, and the opposition is losing. It’s not complicated — Nigerians know exactly where their future lies.

President Tinubu’s reforms are not just working; they are winning hearts, winning minds, and winning elections. Facts, as they say, are stubborn things.

By Hon. Segun Olulade Eleniyan

Executive Director Customer Centricity and Marketing Galaxy Backbone Ltd

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2