August 18, 2025
Tinubu congratulates Gen. Ibrahim Babangida at 84

by Peter Anayo0130

President Bola Tinubu felicitates former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, on his 84th birthday today.

The President rejoices with the family, friends, and associates of the former military leader whose eight years of rule greatly impacted Nigeria’s socio-economic and political development.

President Tinubu celebrates General Babangida’s distinguished military career, which includes serving as an instructor at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Commander of the 4 Reconnaissance Regiment, Commander of the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps, Director of Army Staff Duties and Plans, and Chief of Army Staff.

The President notes Gen. Babangida’s stewardship of the country, saying his military administration will be remembered for its massive investment in infrastructure, such as the Third Mainland Bridge, and the reforms that liberalised the Nigerian economy.

The former military leader established the State Security Service, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), among others.

President Tinubu also highlights Babangida’s role in creating states and relocating the Federal capital from Lagos to Abuja.

While thanking him for his sacrifice and leadership, the President prays to Almighty Allah to grant the former military leader more years and renewed strength.

 

