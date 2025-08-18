Shettima, David Mark mourn as Emir of Zuru dies in London

The Vice-President Kashim Shettima has expressed grief over the passing of the Emir of Zuru in Kebbi, retired Maj.-Gen. Muhammadu Sami (Gomo II).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the traditional ruler, a reputable retired military officer, died on Saturday night in a London hospital, at the age of 81.

In a condolence message on Sunday in Abuja, Shettima described the death of the royal father as a monumental loss to Nigeria’s traditional institution and military heritage.

Shettima stated that the revered Emir was an eminent leader who exemplified the rare combination of military discipline, traditional wisdom, and community service that defined Nigeria’s post-independence leadership generation.

According to him, when the giant Iroko tree falls, the landscape itself is forever altered.

”Today, our traditional and military landscapes look markedly different without Maj.-Gen.Sami’s commanding presence bridged two critical pillars of our national leadership structure.

“Maj.-Gen. Muhammadu Sami was not just an Emir or a military officer; he was a symbol of how diverse forms of leadership can unite to serve a common purpose – the betterment of one’s people and nation,” Shettima said.

The vice-president recalled that the late emir’s military background brought a unique dimension to traditional governance.

Shettima said the late emir’s strategic thinking and disciplined approach to leadership significantly enhanced the administrative efficiency of the Zuru Emirate.

“On behalf of President Bola Tinubu, myself, and the entire government of Nigeria, I express our deepest condolences to the immediate and extended families of the late Emir, the Zuru Emirate Council, and the entire people of Kebbi.”

While offering prayers for the repose of the departed emir’s soul, Shettima expressed confidence that his legacy would endure in the hearts and minds of those he served.

”I pray Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus.

”May Allah also grant his family, the Zuru Emirate Council, the government and people of Kebbi State, and indeed the entire nation the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he prayed.

Also, the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Sen. David Mark, has paid tribute to the late Emir of Zuru, Sani Sami.

Mark described the late Emir as a gallant soldier, a patriot, and a traditional ruler of honour whose passing marks a great loss to Nigeria.

IIn a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Paul Mumeh, Mark said Emir Sami lived a life of courage, discipline, and sacrifice in service and leadership.

He recalled that Sami, a retired general, served Nigeria with distinction as a fine officer of the Nigerian Army before becoming Emir of Zuru.

According to him, the late Emir upheld the values of peace, unity, and development during his reign, which brought stability and progress to the Zuru Emirate.

Mark noted that Sami was a bridge-builder and custodian of culture whose wise counsel and moderation will be deeply missed by his people.

He stressed that the passing of the Emir is not only a huge loss to the Zuru Emirate and Kebbi, but also to Nigeria.

Mark extended heartfelt condolences to the late Emir’s immediate family, the Zuru Emirate Council, the Kebbi State Government, and the Nigerian Army.

He prayed God to grant the Emir eternal rest and give his loved ones the fortitude to bear what he described as an irreparable loss.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2