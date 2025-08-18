SERAP to Akpabio, Abbas: Refer N3m bribe allegations to EFCC, ICPC or face prosecution

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas to “urgently refer the allegations that lawmakers pay up to ₦3 million to present bills, motions, and petitions at the National Assembly to anti-corruption agencies for investigation and prosecution of suspected perpetrators.

SERAP urged Mr Akpabio and Mr Abbas to name anyone who may be involved in the alleged bribery and to ensure the recovery of any proceeds of bribery.

SERAP also urged Mr Akpabio and Mr Abbas “to ensure the protection of whistleblower Ibrahim Auto, a member of the House of Representatives (APC, Jigawa), who made the allegations of ‘bribes for bills, motions and petitions’.”

Ibrahim Auro, had recently alleged in a viral video recorded in Hausa that members of the National Assembly pay between ₦1 million and ₦3 million each to present bills, motions, and petitions at the National Assembly.

In the open letter dated 16 August 2025 and signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “The allegations that lawmakers pay bribes to present motions, bills and proposals at the National Assembly are a grave violation of the public trust and constitutional oath of office by lawmakers.”

SERAP said, “Lawmakers should not have to pay bribes to present motions and bills at the National Assembly. Bribery should never have any influence on the exercise of legislative duties or running of the National Assembly. These allegations of quid pro quo for lawmaking have seriously undermined Nigerians’ democratic rights.”

According to SERAP, “The allegations that lawmakers are paying up to N3 million as bribes in exchange for presenting motions and bills make a mockery of lawmaking and legislative powers under section 4 of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended].”

The open letter, read in part: “We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider appropriate legal actions to compel you and the National Assembly to comply with our requests in the public interest.

“These allegations have exposed how lawmakers are abusing their entrusted positions to deny Nigerians of their democratic rights.

“Referring the allegations to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for investigation and prosecution would improve public trust in the ability of the leadership of the National Assembly to ensure accountability in the exercise of lawmakers’ constitutional and legislative functions.

“By exercising strong and effective leadership in this matter, the National Assembly leadership can show Nigerians that the legislative body is a proper and accountable watchdog that represents and protects the public interest, and is able to hold itself to account in cases of corruption, including bribery.

“The allegations also amount to fundamental breaches of the Nigerian Constitution and the country’s anticorruption legislation and international obligations, including under the UN Convention against Corruption to which Nigeria is a state party.”

“Ibrahim Auyo is a whistleblower who is protected under article 33 of the UN Convention against Corruption to which Nigeria is a state party. Ibrahim Auyo is a whistleblower because of his public interest disclosures on alleged bribery to present motions and bills at the National Assembly.

“SERAP is concerned about the persistent allegations of corruption in the National Assembly and the prevailing culture of impunity of perpetrators.

“Ensuring the investigation of allegations that lawmakers pay between ₦1 million and ₦3 million to present bills, motions, and petitions and prosecution of suspected perpetrators would improve transparency and accountability in the National Assembly, and build trust in democratic institutions.”

“SERAP notes that Section 15(5) of the Nigerian Constitution requires public institutions including the National Assembly, to abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of power.

“Nigeria has also made legally binding commitments under the UN Convention against Corruption to prevent and combat corruption including bribery. These commitments ought to be fully upheld and respected.

“Ibrahim Auyo had alleged that the process of presenting motions and bills at the National Assembly is financially prohibitive. According to him, ‘Since I was elected as a member in 2015, no individual has given me a bill to pass. And also, even the bills and petitions are paid for.

“Ibrahim Auyo also said, ‘You have to pay from N3 million, N2 million, or N1 million to present it. And after you present the bill, you must follow up by lobbying the whole 360 members of the House to accept the bill.’” SERAP is concerned that there may be similar unreported allegations of ‘bribes for bills’ in the Senate.”

