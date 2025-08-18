Red Cross, emergency agencies strengthen preparedness with flood simulation exercise in Lagos

BLESSING TAIWO

The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS), Lagos branch, in collaboration with emergency response agencies, conducted an intensive flood simulation exercise in Agboyi 1 Community of Kosofe Local Government Area in Lagos.

The participating agencies were— Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC), Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Office of Drainage Services, and the Nigerian Police.

The simulation exercise is part of the Italian Government–funded Flood Resilience Project being implemented in six selected high-risk states across Nigeria: Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross River, Enugu, Lagos and Nasarawa.

The project aims to enhance community preparedness, strengthen inter-agency coordination, and assess the operational readiness of emergency response teams in a severe flood situation.

Speaking to newsmen during the simulation drill on Friday, the Lagos State Branch Chairman of the Nigerian Red Cross, Dr. Adebola Kolawole, said the training and awareness done in the flood-prone community will help to save lives when the need arises.

“When there is a flood, the community already knows how to go about it. They know who to call, how to raise an alarm and how to assist the person who is in danger.

“The simulation was not only a success but also a valuable opportunity for learning, deepening understanding, and strengthening collaboration among agencies in responding to emergencies in Lagos.

“The exercise drew not less than 200 participants from various agencies and members of the community, creating an impressive display of teamwork and commitment,” she said.

Dr. Kolawole harped on the essence of rescue preparedness, appreciating the partnering agencies and volunteers of the project for their dedication and support.

Adenike Ibitayo, the assistant director, search and rescue unit of NEMA Lagos operations office, said one of the objectives of the simulation exercise is to build an efficient response system in the state.

Ibitayo added that the drill will also ensure readiness and collaboration with other response teams, as seen during the exercise.

She said the agency had earlier identified the Agboyi community as a flood-prone areas and prioritised sensitisation programmes on proper waste disposal for them.

“This community has experienced severe flooding before now, that is why we have prioritised sensitising them on how to manage such a disaster.

“We sensitise them on proper waste management, clearing of drainages. You don’t dump your waste in drainage whenever there is rainfall; you need to clear your drainage and take proper care of your environment,” Ibitayo stated.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2