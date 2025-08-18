Oluyinka Omilani: Bringing African Stories to Life on Big Screen

In a significant development in the Nigerian film industry, Oluyinka Omilani, a director and producer, is set to release his latest movie, Eegunleti. Currently in post-production, Eegunleti promises to be a cinematic masterpiece that showcases Omilani’s creative prowess. Eegunleti, originally shot on celluloid in 1986, is a classic film that has been reimagined for modern audiences.

The new version, directed by Oluyinka Omilani and co-produced with Wale Muraina aims to captivate a new generation of film lovers while staying true to its African roots.

Omilani’s passion for African storytelling and culture is evident in his body of work, which includes films like “Just Before I Do” and “Fate” and Sellout The upcoming film boasts an impressive cast of A-list actors in the likes of Lateef Adedimeji , Uzor Arukwe , Dada Omowunmi, Atlanta Bridget , Bervely Osu , Dele Odule , Femi Adebayo , Akin Lewis , Hafiz Oyetoro, Yinka Quadri, Femi Branch, Pa Moses Omilani amongst others. Shot in Nigeria and Scotland, Eegunleti promises to be a visually stunning production that highlights the beauty and diversity of African culture.

With its international setting, the film is poised to appeal to a broad audience, both locally and globally.

As the founder and creative director of Omilan Productions, his production company is dedicated to promoting Afrocentric performances and storytelling, providing a platform for African artistes to showcase their talents.

With Eegunleti, Omilani continues to push the boundaries of African cinema, exploring new themes and narratives that resonate with audiences worldwide. As Eegunleti nears completion, film enthusiasts can look forward to a cinematic experience like no other. With its rich cultural heritage, stunning visuals, and talented cast, this film promises to be a highlight of African.

Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting project and get ready to experience the magic of African storytelling on the big screen.

