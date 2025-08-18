Official inauguration of House of Reps Ad-hoc Committee on Flood Mgt, Responses held at Nat’l Assembly, Abuja

L—R …Chairman of the Committee on Flood Management and Responses, Hon Midala Usman Balami, representative of the Speaker’s House of Reps /House Leader, Hon Julius Ihonvbere and Minister of state, Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Dr Ysusf Tanko Sununu, during the official inauguration of House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Flood Management and Responses, held at the National Assembly in Abuja

L—R … Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon Sani Wakili, Chairman of the Committee on Flood Management and Responses, Hon Midala Usman Balami, representative of the Speaker’s House of Representatives/, House Leader, Hon Julius Ihonvbere, and Minister of State, Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Dr Ysusf Tanko Sununu, during the official inauguration of the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Flood Management and Responses, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

L—R…Chairman of the Committee on flood Management and Responses, Hon Midala Usman Balami, representative of the Speaker House of Reps /, House Leader, Hon Julius Ihonvbere and Member of the Committee, Hon Shehu Dalhatu, during the official inauguration of house of representatives Ad-hoc Committee on flood Management and Responses, held at National Assembly in Abuja …PHOTOS: Anayo Opera.

