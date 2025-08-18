23.4 C
Lagos
August 18, 2025
Trending now

Heirs Energy strengthening Africa’s voice at major international fora

We would resist any attempt to criminalises criticism- Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi…

Flooding: Reps constitute ad-hoc c’ttee on management ,response

Oluyinka Omilani: Bringing African Stories to Life on Big Screen

Official inauguration of House of Reps Ad-hoc Committee on Flood Mgt, Responses…

Bode George hails IBB’s imaginative power at 84

2027: Enugu APC Youths endorse Tinubu for 2nd tenure, promises massive votes

Isese Day: Sanwo-Olu declares Wednesday work free day

Nigeria takes giant leap in clean energy with commissioning of MT Iyaloja…

Fidelity Bank fetes over 2000 vulnerable in Anambra

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Official inauguration of House of Reps Ad-hoc Committee on Flood Mgt, Responses held at Nat’l Assembly, Abuja

by Peter Anayo0135

L—R …Chairman of the Committee on Flood Management and Responses, Hon Midala Usman Balami, representative of the Speaker’s House of Reps  /House Leader, Hon Julius Ihonvbere  and Minister of state, Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management  Dr Ysusf Tanko Sununu, during the official inauguration of House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Flood Management and Responses, held at the National Assembly in Abuja

L—R … Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon Sani Wakili, Chairman of the Committee on Flood Management and Responses, Hon Midala Usman Balami, representative of the Speaker’s House of Representatives/, House Leader, Hon Julius Ihonvbere, and Minister of State, Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Dr Ysusf Tanko Sununu, during the official inauguration of the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Flood Management and Responses, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

L—R…Chairman of the Committee on flood Management and Responses, Hon Midala Usman Balami, representative of the Speaker  House of Reps  /, House Leader, Hon Julius Ihonvbere and  Member of the Committee, Hon Shehu Dalhatu, during the official inauguration of house of representatives Ad-hoc Committee on flood Management and Responses, held at National Assembly in Abuja …PHOTOS: Anayo Opera.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Inaugural Nat’l Policy Dialogue on Legislative Agenda of the House, by members of House of Reps held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Traditional Marriage between Emmanuel Ayemoba , Oroma Oyewole held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

One Day Public hearing on Nat’l Assembly Infrastructure , Property Agency (Establishment) Bill, 2025 held in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO