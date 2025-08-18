Ododo, PenCom DG Restate Commitment To Robust Pension System

22.6 C
UFOMBA UZUEGBU
The Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo, and the Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Ms. Omolola Oloworaran, have reaffirmed shared vision of building a sustainable and transparent pension system that guarantees financial security for workers during retirement.
The assurance came to the fore during the governor’s recent courtesy visit to the Commission in Abuja.
Governor Ododo, who congratulated Ms. Oloworaran on her recent appointment as Director-General of PenCom, reaffirmed his administration’s strong commitment to pensioners’ welfare in Kogi State.
He disclosed ongoing measures to ensure the regular disbursement of monthly gratuity payments and the clearance of outstanding pension liabilities.
He also noted his continued advocacy for pension sector reforms, which started before he became the governor of the state.
Speaking, the Director-General commended the Governor’s dedication to the welfare of retirees and acknowledged the important role he has played in addressing pension-related challenges.
She expressed PenCom’s readiness to collaborate with the Kogi State Government to further strengthen pension administration and safeguard the welfare of workers and retirees in the state.

