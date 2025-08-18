NSEVI seeks collaboration of policymakers, industry leaders, investors for transformed maritime system

L-r …General Secretary, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Victoria Island Branch. (NSEVI). Engr Joan Nweke, representing the Chairman, Vice Chairman Engr Babatunde James, Technical Secretary, Engr Aristobulus Tauna, during a Press Conference by (NSEVI) engineering week on ‘Smart Ports and Digital Maritime Systems: Engineering the Future of Nigeria’s Trade Hubs.” Held at Engineering Close in Lagos on 18/8/2025…PHOTO: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

Considering the role of the Maritime sector in the growing economies of Africa, especially Nigeria, the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Victoria Island branch, is calling on stakeholders, partners, policymakers, industry leaders, and investors for a wide range of discussions and lectures on the need for a digitalised maritime sector in Nigeria.

This it said at a press conference on Monday, August 18, 2025, to announce its lineup of activities for this year’s Engineering Week, with the theme, “Smart Ports and Digital Maritime Systems: Engineering the Future of Nigeria’s Trade Hubs”, in line with its national theme, Engineering Innovation for a Sustainable Blue Economy.

Speaking on the choice of the theme, Engr. Babatunde B. James, FNSE, vice chairman representing the chairman, Engr. Aji Ezekiel Agbu FNSE, said, “This year’s theme is both timely and strategic because ports remain the lifeline of Nigeria’s economy”.

Engr. James said that with over 80% of our trade passing through maritime gateways, the efficiency and modernization of our ports are directly linked to our competitiveness as a nation. “Around the world, we are witnessing a transformation where ports are no longer just physical hubs, but digital ecosystems, powered by automation, artificial intelligence, internet of things, and advanced data analytics”.

He also said, “For Nigeria to remain competitive in global trade and to maximize the opportunities of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), our ports must evolve into smart ports, efficient, transparent, and sustainable. Engineers, without doubt, are at the heart of making this possible”.

Continuing, he said that we are therefore honored to have Engr. Ibrahim Abba Umar, FNSE, Executive Director of Engineering & Technical Services at the Nigerian Ports Authority, is our Distinguished Guest Lecturer. “Engr. Umar is a seasoned professional whose leadership and wealth of experience in maritime engineering will provide deep insights into how Nigeria can reposition its trade hubs for the future. His lecture promises to be thought-provoking, offering both technical and policy perspectives on smart ports and digital maritime systems”.

“Throughout this Engineering Week, NSEVI will engage stakeholders through lectures, panel discussions, technical exhibitions, and networking opportunities. These sessions will not only interrogate the challenges but also highlight practical solutions, collaborations, and innovations that can fast-track Nigeria’s journey towards smarter, globally competitive ports.

On behalf of NSEVI, I call on policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and our colleagues in academia to partner with the engineering profession in driving this transformation. Together, we can design and deliver maritime systems that will create jobs, improve trade efficiency, and secure Nigeria’s economic future”.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2