Nigerian Society of Engineers Launches Week-Long Programme on “21st Century Innovation in Blue Economy”

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ikeja Branch, has announced an exciting week-long series of events scheduled from Sunday, August 17, 2025, to Friday, August 22, 2025. Under the theme *”21st Century Innovation in Blue Economy: Catalyst for Sustainability and National Growth,”* the programme aims to highlight the vital role engineering can play in advancing sustainable development through Blue Economy innovations.

This comprehensive event will bring together engineers, industry leaders, policymakers, and community members to participate in insightful discussions, practical activities, and collaborative efforts geared towards harnessing engineering solutions for Nigeria’s development.

Programme Highlights:

Sunday, August 17:** Thanksgiving Service at Redeemed Christian Church of God, Chosen Generation Parish, near NSE Ikeja Branch Secretariat.

Monday, August 18: Press Conference and Media Briefing to raise awareness about the theme’s importance in today’s dynamic world.

Tuesday, August 19: Ademola Olorunfemi Colloquium featuring Engr. Akintunde Atanda, FNSE, on *”Strategic Cadence and Engineering Capacity Development: A Pathway to Sustainable Industrial Growth in Nigeria.”* The event will include insights from four distinguished discussants.

-Wednesday, August 20:Industrial and Technical Site Visits alongside a Spouses Forum dedicated to discussing critical development topics.

-Thursday, August 21: Young Engineers Day and the NSE Ikeja Branch Annual General Meeting (AGM), including leadership elections aimed at inspiring Nigeria’s future engineers.

– Friday, August 22: Gala Dinner and Awards Night with keynote speaker Dr. Jacob Nwachukwu, MB BS, FNIM, on “Wellness and Balance: Sustaining Engineers for Peak Performance.”* The evening will honor outstanding contributions to engineering and community development.

Engr. Nimot Muili, FNSE, Chair of the NSE Ikeja Branch, emphasized the significance of the theme, stating, “As engineers, we hold the key to shaping a sustainable future. This week is about uniting to create innovative solutions that will foster sustainable growth.”

Planning Committee Chairman Engr. Olubowale R.R. added, “Our theme underscores the importance of Blue Economy innovations for national development, especially in the 21st Century.”

The NSE Ikeja Branch invites all engineers, industry stakeholders, and the public to participate in this impactful week of activities as Nigeria explores how engineering can be a catalyst for societal progress. For more details and registration, visit the NSE Ikeja Branch website or contact our event coordinators.

Join us in envisioning a future where innovation drives nation-building and harnesses the Blue Economy for sustainable development.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2