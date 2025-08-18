Nigeria takes giant leap in clean energy with commissioning of MT Iyaloja (Lagos) Vessel

…As NNPC Ltd. and Sahara Group drive Clean Energy Revolution in Africa

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Nigeria is set to play a pivotal role in delivering clean and sustainable energy solutions, not only domestically but also across Africa and beyond.

A press statement issued to Daily Champion and signed by the authorities of the NNPC Ltd, said,

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made this assertion during the commissioning ceremony of a state-of-the-art 40,000 cubic meters Liquefied Petroleum Gas vessel, christened “MT Iyaloja (Lagos),” in Ulsan, South Korea.

The statement explained that the vessel, owned by WAGL Energy Limited, a joint venture between NNPC Ltd. and Sahara Group, is a dual-fuel, fully refrigerated LPG carrier.

This addition increases WAGL’s total LPG vessel capacity to 162,000 cubic meters.

WAGL’s fleet , it’s said now includes MT Iyaloja (Lagos), the newly commissioned vessel MT Africa Gas, MT Sahara Gas,MT BaruMK and MT Sapet.

President Tinubu, represented by Minister of State for Petroleum Resources ( Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, praised WAGL Energy Limited, NNPC Limited, and Sahara Group for their strategic foresight, technical excellence, and dedication to expanding Africa’s role in the global clean energy value chain.

On his part, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd., Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, emphasized that the vessel will significantly contribute to gas development efforts in Nigeria, driving economic growth and development.

NNPC Ltd is committed to ensuring LPG affordability, availability, and access nationwide.

Also speaking, WAGL’s Chairman/Executive Director at Sahara Group, Mr. Temitope Shonubi, noted that the company’s expansion demonstrates its vision of responsibly driving efforts aimed at bridging the continent’s critical energy infrastructure gap.

“The addition of MT Iyaloja (Lagos) embodies the spirit of progress and empowerment championed by the iconic Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, whose legacy we honour.

Sahara Group is proud of its partnership with NNPC Ltd and reaffirms its commitment to partnerships that drive energy access in Africa,” he added.

WAGL’s Managing Director, Mr. Mohammed Sani Bello stressed that the company is dedicated to expanding its integrated supply network across the entire energy value chain.

“WAGL already has plans to further expand the fleet within the next two years with the addition of a Small Gas Carrier and a Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC),” he added.

The symbolic ribbon cutting of MT Iyaloja (Lagos) named in honour of Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, MFR, (the late mother of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu), was performed by her grand-daughter, the Iyaloja-General of Nigeria, Alhaja Folasade Mujidat Tinubu-Ojo.

By investing in clean energy solutions, Nigeria is poised to become a major player in the global energy sector, promoting sustainable development and economic growth.

