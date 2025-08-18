MIWA, boat riders rescue 25-year-old after jumping into River Niger

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

A major tragedy was over the weekend averted in Onitsha, Anambra State when a 25-year-old indigene of Amasiri, Afikpo in Ebonyi state, Henry Okoroagwu jumped into the River Niger.

Okoroagwu who suddenly climbed the railings of the bridge in broad daylight and jumped into the river out of frustration.

He was said to have been rescued by a team of local boat riders and the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) after passersby and bystander raised alarm.

Their alarm prompted a very quick and professional response from rescue officials and boat operators nearby who immediately swung into action.

Confirming the incident, the Unit Head of Marine at the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Engineer Omishola said that his team quickly mobilized to the scene after being alerted.

According to him, their timely intervention was crucial in saving the young man from drowning.

A local boat operator, Mr. Peter Okenye, who was among the rescuers, said that they rushed towards the victim after noticing him in the water.

He said, “By the time we reached him, he was already going under. It was by God’s grace that we pulled him out alive. I thank God for using us to save yet another life.

Speaking after his rescue, the survivor, Henry, admitted that frustration and hopelessness pushed him to attempt suicide.

He disclosed that he is the sixth child of his family and has been feeling overwhelmed by personal struggles.

Okoroagwu was handed over to the NIWA Police Command after his rescue for further care and evaluation.

The incident has stirred emotional reactions on social media, with many describing it as a wake-up call on the need to pay more attention to issues of depression and mental health.

Meanwhile, residents of Onitsha have commended NIWA’s rescue team and the boat operators, saying that the intervention prevented what could have been another dark day at the River Niger.

