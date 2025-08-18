23.2 C
Lagos
August 18, 2025
Trending now

Red Cross, emergency agencies strengthen preparedness with flood simulation exercise in Lagos

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 18, 2025

Ooni, N/Delta monarch seek stronger synergy btw traditional rulers, govt

Awujale Stool: Family kicks over exclusion from royal lineage

New PPP to boost infrastructure, says FG

MIWA, boat riders rescue 25-year-old after jumping into River Niger

FG unveils tax reform package to strengthen nation’s fiscal base, gives SMEs…

Tinubu congratulates Gen. Ibrahim Babangida at 84

Shettima, David Mark mourn as Emir of Zuru dies in London

SERAP to Akpabio, Abbas: Refer N3m bribe allegations to EFCC, ICPC or…

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

MIWA, boat riders rescue 25-year-old after jumping into River Niger

by Peter Anayo0135

 PAMELA EBOH,  Awka

A major tragedy was over the weekend averted in Onitsha,  Anambra State when a 25-year-old indigene of Amasiri, Afikpo in Ebonyi state, Henry Okoroagwu jumped into the River Niger.

Okoroagwu who suddenly climbed the railings of the bridge in broad daylight and jumped into the river out of frustration.

He was said to have been rescued by a team of local boat riders and the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) after passersby and bystander raised alarm.

Their alarm prompted a very quick and professional response from rescue officials and boat operators nearby who immediately swung into action.

Confirming the incident, the Unit Head of Marine at the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Engineer Omishola said that his team quickly mobilized to the scene after being alerted.

According to him, their timely intervention was crucial in saving the young man from drowning.

A local boat operator, Mr. Peter Okenye, who was among the rescuers, said that they rushed towards the victim after noticing him in the water.

He said, “By the time we reached him, he was already going under. It was by God’s grace that we pulled him out alive. I thank God for using us to save yet another life.

Speaking after his rescue, the survivor, Henry, admitted that frustration and hopelessness pushed him to attempt suicide.

He disclosed that he is the sixth child of his family and has been feeling overwhelmed by personal struggles.

Okoroagwu was handed over to the NIWA Police Command after his rescue for further care and evaluation.

The incident has stirred emotional reactions on social media, with many describing it as a wake-up call on the need to pay more attention to issues of depression and mental health.

Meanwhile, residents of Onitsha have commended NIWA’s rescue team and the boat operators, saying that the intervention prevented what could have been another dark day at the River Niger.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Homeland Security law: Fear grips Landlords over govt sledge hammer, issues quit notices to native doctors occupying properties

Peter Anayo

Keyamo to appoint voluntary special marshals for improved airport services

Peter Anayo

Death toll grows as Israel, Iran trade attacks for third day

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO