Isese Day: Sanwo-Olu declares Wednesday work free day

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has declared Wednesday, 20th August 202,5, as work work-free day to commemorate Isese Day.

This was contained in a circular dated August 18th and signed by the State Head of Service, Bode Agoro.

The circular, which was titled, “Commemoration of Year 2025 Isese Day- declaration of work-free day,’ stated that the declaration was to preserve indigenous culture and traditions.

Agroro wrote: “It is hereby notified for general information that this Year’s Isese Day celebration will hold on Wednesday, 20th August, 2025.

“In reaffirming the commitment of the State Government towards pursuing our indigenous culture, traditions and preserving our heritage, while providing necessary support for traditional institutions in the State, Mr Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has declared Wednesday, 20th August, 2025, as Work Free Day for Lagos State Public Service in commemoration of the Day.

“Consequently, work returns on Thursday, 21st August, 2025 at 8:00am.

“Accordingly, all Accounting Officers are required to note the contents of the Circular and give it the deserved Service-wide publicity.”

