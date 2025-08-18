Heirs Energy strengthening Africa’s voice at major international fora

Heirs Energies, Africa’s leading indigenous-owned integrated energy company, continued to amplify its commitment to energy sufficiency for Africa with a strong presence at two landmark events: the U.S.–Africa Energy Forum and the Namibia International Oil & Gas Conference 2025.

At both forums, Heirs Energies showcased its strategy of responsibly harnessing Africa’s vast natural resources to deliver energy security, drive industrialization, and create long-term shared prosperity.

At the USAEF in Houston, Texas, Osa Igiehon, CEO of Heirs Energies, joined global energy leaders and policymakers in high-level sessions examining the future of energy partnerships between the U.S. and Africa.

Speaking on Heirs Energies’ vision, Osa Igiehon emphasized that:

“Africa must define its energy future by leveraging both its abundant hydrocarbons and renewable resources. At Heirs Energies, we are committed to making energy sufficiency a reality for millions, while ensuring that sustainability, innovation, and local capacity building remain at the heart of our growth story.”

The forum provided a platform to strengthen dialogue with U.S. investors, technology providers, and government agencies on financing and innovation to accelerate Africa’s energy independence.

Following USAEF, Heirs Energies extended its strategic engagement to Namibia, one of Africa’s most exciting frontier markets for oil and gas. Osa participated in a high-profile panel session alongside international and regional operators, sharing perspectives on building responsible and inclusive energy industries across Africa.

On Namibia’s future, he noted: “This visit marks the beginning of a long-term engagement, with many more interactions to come as we explore opportunities to contribute meaningfully to Namibia’s energy story.”

Heirs Energies’ presence underscored its role not just as a Nigerian operator, but as a pan-African energy company committed to delivering energy solutions that balance commercial viability with societal impact.

Both engagements reflected Heirs Energies’ anchoring philosophy of Africapitalism, championed by its Founder and Group Chairman, Tony O. Elumelu, CFR. This philosophy asserts that the private sector must drive Africa’s development by investing in strategic sectors that create both economic prosperity and social wealth

Heirs Energies Limited is Africa’s leading indigenous-owned integrated energy company, committed to meeting Africa’s unique energy needs while aligning with global sustainability goals. Having a strong focus on innovation, environmental responsibility, and community development, Heirs Energies leads in the evolving energy landscape and contribute to a more prosperous Africa.