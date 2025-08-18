Flooding: Reps constitute ad-hoc c’ttee on management ,response

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives has constituted an Ad-hoc Committee on Flood Management and Response with clear mandate to investigate, assess and recommend actionable and mitigative solution to the perennial flooding in many states of the federation and cities.

Speaker of the House Rt Hon.Tajudeen Abbas constituted the House Ad-hoc Committee at a well-attended ceremony at the Hall 0.28 (Old Chamber) New Wing, House of Representatives, National Assembly on Monday in Abuja.

Represented by the House Majority Leader Hon Prof Julius Ihonvbere, the speaker said that flooding is a national challenge that has continued to wreck havoc in many states of the country.

He stated that there is an urgent need to address the menace of flooding and disaster management with a legislative framework wholistically adding that it is not about managing disaster but securing lives and properties.

He charged the House Ad-hoc panel to investigate the root cause of flooding and recommend actionable solutions to solve the problem or mitigate the impact of the natural disaster in parts of Nigeria.

Also in his remarks, Chairman of the House Ad-hoc Committee Hon Dr. Midala Usman Balami said that flooding has become a recurring and devastating national challenge.

He pointed out that every year, lives are lost, properties destroyed, livelihoods disrupted, and the socio-economic fabric of entire communities severely affected.

He said, “This is no longer a seasonal inconvenience—it is a national emergency that demands urgent, coordinated, and strategic action”.

The establishment of this Ad-hoc Committee, according to the legislator, reflects the commitment of the 10th House of Representatives to addressing the flooding crisis head-on.

The House Committee he said ‘ll collaboratively work to investigate the causes of flooding and engage relevant agencies, development patterns and other stakeholders at all levels, and recommend sustainable and actionable measures to mitigate the impact of flooding across Nigeria.

He assured that the House Committee would listen to the voices of affected communities, interface with experts, and ensure that the final report provides a blueprint for lasting solution to the crisis.

The Borno State born lawmaker said that the House Committee solicits the support of all arms of government, civil society, the private sector, international partners, and the Nigerian people to achieve it’s mandate.

The inauguration of the House Ad-hoc Committee was attended by the Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps NSCDC, Nigeria Fire Service, Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency and the Nigeria Meteorological Agency NIMET among other agencies.

