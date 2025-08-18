Fidelity Bank fetes over 2000 vulnerable in Anambra

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Fidelity Bank Plc has provided food support to over 2,000 residents in Anambra state through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Food Bank initiative.

The outreach held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral and Emmaus house, all in Awka, attracted the elderly, low-income earners, widows and several other vulnerable persons from various communities.

Each food pack contained staples such as garri, rice, beans, wheat, soup ingredients, beverages, milk, and seasonings, among others.

Speaking at the event, Regional Bank Head for Awka, Dr Nosa Orumwense, said the initiative was part of the bank’s mission to combat hunger and improve living conditions in its host community.

He said the food bank initiative, which was launched in April 2023, has already distributed over 200,000 food packs across Nigeria.

“As a socially responsible organisation, we do not operate in isolation. We support both the government and our host communities through our CSR initiatives to provide succour to the less privileged.

“This initiative is aimed at alleviating poverty and ameliorating the current economic hardship in the society,” he said.

Responding Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, identified air, food and shelter as essentials of life.

He appreciated Fidelity Bank for providing food palliative for the needy in the society, calling on other corporate bodies and spirited individuals to emulate the bank in reaching out to the poor.

“I know that there is nothing given to the people that will be enough to meet their needs.

“Therefore, I urge governments to improve the economy and make life better for Nigerians.”

On his part, Anglican Bishop of Awka Diocese Most Rev Dr. Alexander Ibezim, appreciated the bank for their love of the country, through their gesture.

Ibezim, represented by Archbishop’s Admin Assistant, Prince Chuma Oranye said almost 90% of his parishioners bank with Fidelity, pledging continued enhancement of the relationship.

“Yesterday they were with our Catholic brothers, today is our turn. We thank them for remembering us.

“The truth is that things are very hard, many are suffering because of the hardship occasioned by bad economy.

People can’t feed three times. A hungry man can’t praise God.

Chairman, Awka South Local Government, Chinedu Okafor, appreciated the bank for supporting the government’s efforts by catering for the needs of the less privileged.

Rev Father Levi Uko, Coordinator, Justice, Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), Awka Diocese, said, “We are excited partnering with Fidelity Bank because there are so many people that are suffering from hunger.

“We pray this relationship is sustained, especially as it has to do with the poor and vulnerable around us.”

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Adanma Mbah expressed gratitude for the gesture, describing it as timely and impactful.

“This food stuff will go a long way in supporting my family,”. Mbah said.

