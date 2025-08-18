Driver dies as SUV car rams into commercial bus in Lagos

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A yet-to-be-identified driver has lost his life today during an accident involving a Toyota Highlander Jeep (APP 150 EY), and a painted T4 commercial bus (KJA 328 XH), at Volkswagen, inward Mile 2, Lagos.

Adebayo Taofiq, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, preliminary findings revealed that the tragedy was occasioned when the Highlander Jeep, travelling at an excessive speed, lost control and collided with great force into a commercial bus that was stationed along the roadside while indiscriminately picking up passengers at the said location.

The driver of the Jeep died instantly at the scene of the accident.

LASTMA personnel promptly secured the accident scene, extricated the lifeless body from the mangled wreckage, and formally handed over the remains to operatives of the Ojo Police Division.

The Police thereafter conveyed the deceased to the C-Niger Mortuary, Abule Ado (inward Mile 2), for preservation.

LASTMA officers ensured the restoration of traffic flow along the severely gridlocked corridor, while simultaneously supervising the evacuation of all accidented vehicles, which were subsequently towed to the Ojo Police Division for further investigation.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family, praying that the Almighty grants them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Decrying the persistent scourge of reckless driving and indiscriminate roadside passenger pickups, Mr. Bakare-Oki admonished commercial bus operators to confine all passenger activities strictly to designated bus stops provided by the Government in order to safeguard lives and maintain order.

He further issued a stern caution to motorists against speeding, emphasising the necessity of ensuring that vehicles, particularly braking systems, are in sound and optimal working condition prior to embarking on any journey within or beyond Lagos State.

“The sanctity of human life must never be compromised by recklessness on our highways. The Lagos State Government, through LASTMA, shall continue to intensify enforcement and sustain public enlightenment campaigns to forestall preventable tragedies of this nature,” the General Manager declared.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2