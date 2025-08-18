Breaking: Garki 2 Plaza Fire: Federal Fire Service’s timely intervention prevents disaster

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

A devastating fire incident occurred at Number 10 Sapele Street, Garki 2, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Monday, burning down a plaza.

Our Correspondent reports that the Federal Fire Service responded quickly to the emergency call at 6:48 am, and managed to bring the fire under control.

Speaking with Daily Champion, SPM Agbo Benson, an official from the Federal Fire Service, said the fire was intense, with smoke and flames blasting out of the building.

Narrating the incident, SPM Agbo said that despite the challenge, the fire service team was able to contain the situation, preventing further damage to neighboring structures.

The fire affected two rooms in the plaza, but fortunately, no one was injured. The rapid response of the Federal Fire Service was credited with preventing a worse outcome.

“Well, we are in our office this morning when we got a fire call that there was fire in this environment. And as quickly as possible, we just arrived here immediately.”

‎”Actually from my findings. We were not here on time. But we were able to solve some situations. Two of the rooms were affected.

‎”There were no injuries. They tried quenching the fire before we arrived. The fire was actually tense. The smoke was blasting, and the fire was blasting. It was just a few minutes away fromthe Federal Fire Service, the key station, who put everything under control. As you can see now, it’s under control right now”.

On his part, the plaza’s operator, who pleaded anonymity, explained that they had tried to use their fire extinguisher but were unable to control the blaze.

“Yes, this morning, I went home and they called me and told me that there is fire in our boys’ quarters.

‎We tried our best in our own fire extinguisher, but it didn’t work out. Now we call the fire service. In the process, everything in the building got burnt but we give glory to God that nobody was injured”.

Chike Sherry, an eyewitness who works with the National Union Office nearby, praised the Federal Fire Service for their prompt response and effective action. “We saw the fire behind our building and came quickly, but the fire service had already done a very good job in putting out the fire,” he said.

‎”I work with the National Union Office. Suddenly, we saw that there is a fire behind our building here in FRS. But we came quickly and we found out that the fire service had done a very good job in putting up the fire. You understand? So, like, they told us there is no casualty, but they tried. I could say that is a very good job done by our fire service here.

The Federal Fire Service’s rapid response and effective action were credited with saving lives and preventing further damage. The plaza’s operator expressed gratitude to God that no one was injured and praised the fire service for their prompt response.

As the cause of the fire remains unknown, but the swift response of the Federal Fire Service prevented a potentially catastrophic outcome. The environment contains several important structures, including the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Bravo Plaza, and the Office of the National Road Transport Secretariat.

The fire incident serves as a reminder of the importance of a robust emergency response system. The Federal Fire Service’s effective action prevented a potentially disastrous outcome, and their efforts are appreciated by the community.

