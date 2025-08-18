23.2 C
Lagos
August 18, 2025
Trending now

Red Cross, emergency agencies strengthen preparedness with flood simulation exercise in Lagos

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 18, 2025

Ooni, N/Delta monarch seek stronger synergy btw traditional rulers, govt

Awujale Stool: Family kicks over exclusion from royal lineage

New PPP to boost infrastructure, says FG

MIWA, boat riders rescue 25-year-old after jumping into River Niger

FG unveils tax reform package to strengthen nation’s fiscal base, gives SMEs…

Tinubu congratulates Gen. Ibrahim Babangida at 84

Shettima, David Mark mourn as Emir of Zuru dies in London

SERAP to Akpabio, Abbas: Refer N3m bribe allegations to EFCC, ICPC or…

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Awujale Stool: Family kicks over exclusion from royal lineage

by Peter Anayo0124

The Adeyemi ruling house of the Anikilaya dynasty has faulted their exclusion from the Anikilaya ruling house, one of the ruling houses producing candidates for the stool of Awujale of Ijebuland in Ijebu Ode area of Ogun State.

The Anikilaya ruling house had produced the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, who joined his ancestors last month.

The family, in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday and signed by Adedeji Ademola Adeyemi, said a few members of the Anikilaya ruling house deliberately distorted history by removing the name of the Adeyemis from the family lineage.

Adeyemi explained that Adeyemi Anikilaya was the eldest crown prince of the late Oba Anikilaya Saagun, while Ogbagba and Ademolu were his remaining two sons.

He explained that “Prince Ademola Aiyegbajeje Adeyemi was selected for the stool of Awujale after the demise of Oba Daniel Adesanya, Gbelegbuwa the II, in 1959, but he rejected the offer.

“His immediate brother, Prince Mubashiru Adedipupo Adeyemi, the father of late Oba SK Adetona, contested and pushed forward his son, Sikiru Kayode Adetona of the Adeyemi Anikilaya family, who received the blessings of the kingmakers and was crowned Awujale in 1960.”

The Adeyemi ruling house said it rejected a claim by some members of the family who refused to recognise the Adeyemis as the eldest son but erroneously gave the headship to the second-born and added two others who were not part of the family to the royal family lineage.

He explained that “Putting the record straight, the Adeyemi ruling house rejected the inclusion of Mabadeje, Adekoya Ofirigidi, and Adeire Adeewu, who were unknown alleged children of late Oba Anikilaya Saagun Figbajoye, who reigned in 1821.

“The Adeyemi ruling house reiterates that they remain descendants of Adeyemi Anikilaya, the eldest son of the late Oba Anikilaya Saagun Figbajoye, Awujale of Ijebu Ode till 1821.

The family, therefore, implored the world to disregard the submissions of a few who he described as misguided members of the family posted in the media, saying their submissions are inconsequential and fraught with falsehood.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

ICPC urges women to take lead in fight against corruption

Editor

FRSC cautions against over speeding as truck crushes woman to death in Rivers fatal accident

Peter Anayo

Glo preaches selflessness, sacrifice at Easter

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO