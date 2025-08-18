Anambra police rescue 6 yr-old girl from traffickers, arrests man for defiling girl aged 11

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

In its bid to ensure a crime-free Anambra state, the state Police Command, through its Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Tochukwu Ikenga (SP), said it recorded significant breakthroughs in its fight against crimes relating to child trafficking and sexual offences.

According to him, sequel to an intelligence-based investigation into a case of conspiracy, child stealing, and trafficking transferred from Okpoko Police Station to the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Gender Unit for discreet investigation, the Operatives swung into action and successfully rescued a six-year-old victim from an alleged foster parent in Ondo State.

The rescued child has since been reunited with his biological mother, while all the suspects have been charged in the Children, Sexual, and Gender-Based Violence Court for diligent prosecution.

He disclosed further that in a similar development, “On 13th August 2025, Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad Awkuzu responded to a distress call at Ebenebe Community over a case of defilement of an 11-year-old girl and arrested one Uchenna Nweke ‘M’, aged 18 years.

“Preliminary findings revealed that the suspect allegedly forced his way into the bathroom where the victim was bathing and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

Further revelations from the medical report confirmed the suspect’s culpability. Nevertheless, the Case will be heard in court on Wednesday, 20th August 2025.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu (fwc MNIPS PhD) has reiterated the Command’s unwavering commitment to protecting children and other vulnerable groups.

He has assured the public that offenders of such heinous crimes will face the full weight of the Law,” he stated.

